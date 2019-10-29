Obituary: Arthur Estes, died 2019
Arthur Estes passed away October 6th in the arms of his wife, Frances, after a short battle with AML (acute myelogenous leukemia).
He was born in Grand Junction, Colorado. Arthur served in the US Army, where he deployed to Korea during the conflict. Arthur retired from the Colorado Department of Highways.
He enjoyed bowling, jazz and tending his hummingbird feeders.
He is predeceased by his mother and stepfather, Bertha and Oliver Haughey.
Arthur is survived by his wife of 61 years; their son, Arthur Jr. and his wife, Salie; brother-in-law, John and his wife, Alda Mae; nieces; nephew; and cousins.
Per his wishes, there won’t be any services. His cremains will be placed at Camp Navajo in Bellemont, Arizona. Arthur will be greatly missed.
Information provided by survivors.
