Obituary:: Mykel Leo Romo, Feb. 27, 1991 - Oct. 11, 2019
Mykel was born on February 27, 1991 we lost him in a tragic accident October 11, 2019.
Mykel was preceded in death by his Grandfather John Romo and Grandparents Virginia & John Bragg.
He is survived by his Mother Maria Romo; Father Gary (Stacy) Barnes; Grandmother Judy Romo; Brothers Daniel Romo and Brody Barnes; Sisters Vinita Wolfe, Dusty Dowdle, Destiny Dowdle and Brylee Barnes; His Uncle John Romo; His Aunt Lisa Romo Becerra; Fiancé Reyna Michelle and her daughter Bella; 3 Nephews and 3 Nieces; Several Cousins and Many Friends.
A piece of us left with you Mykel. We will forever love and cherish you.
A celebration of life is being held at Heilman Park, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, 10:30 A.M. to 5:30 P.M. 9400 El Bordo Ave, Atascadero, CA 93422.
Information provided by survivors
- Cottonwood teen found dead; two dozen Fentanyl pills found
- New Circle K part of Mingus/Main overhaul
- A double standard in Delafuente case?
- Noise, traffic discussed as design approved for expansion of Merkin Vineyards
- DPS looks for missing Rimrock fugitive
- Alleged wrong-way DWI driver, passenger arrested
- Murder-suicide reported in Verde Village
- Man missing from Ogden Ranch Road area since at least Sept. 2
- Editorial: Claims against Clarkdale smacks of cops protecting cops
- Cottonwood Clubhouse available for rent
- Obituary: Robert Kraft 1936 - 2019
- Murder-suicide reported in Verde Village
- Cottonwood teen found dead; two dozen Fentanyl pills found
- Proposed new interstate has its opponents
- Mingus football coach suspended for balance of season
- From Ming to King: Longtime Chinese restaurant to be replaced by Burger King
- Man missing from Ogden Ranch Road area since at least Sept. 2
- Obituary: Rosalind Murry Galloway
- Delafuente resigns from Cottonwood PD
- New Circle K part of Mingus/Main overhaul
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: