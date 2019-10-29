Obituary:: Mykel Leo Romo, Feb. 27, 1991 - Oct. 11, 2019

Mykel was born on February 27, 1991 we lost him in a tragic accident October 11, 2019.

Mykel was preceded in death by his Grandfather John Romo and Grandparents Virginia & John Bragg.

He is survived by his Mother Maria Romo; Father Gary (Stacy) Barnes; Grandmother Judy Romo; Brothers Daniel Romo and Brody Barnes; Sisters Vinita Wolfe, Dusty Dowdle, Destiny Dowdle and Brylee Barnes; His Uncle John Romo; His Aunt Lisa Romo Becerra; Fiancé Reyna Michelle and her daughter Bella; 3 Nephews and 3 Nieces; Several Cousins and Many Friends.

A piece of us left with you Mykel. We will forever love and cherish you.

A celebration of life is being held at Heilman Park, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, 10:30 A.M. to 5:30 P.M. 9400 El Bordo Ave, Atascadero, CA 93422.

Information provided by survivors