OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Oct. 29
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Pauline May, 1936-2019

Pauline May

Pauline May

Originally Published: October 29, 2019 10:27 a.m.

Pauline May: Born Shirley Pauline Roland to Shirley (Wyatt) and Paul Roland on July 17, 1936, Pauline lived a full and happy life.

She passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.

Pauline grew up in Yuma and Flagstaff, Arizona and spent a great deal of time in Grant, Oklahoma, where her parents were from.

She met and married Donald Ralph May, of Kingman, while attending Northern Arizona University. The couple moved to Welton, Camp Verde and Bagdad as Don worked on his career as a Public School Administrator. When Don retired in 1985, they moved to Clarkdale and have lived in the Verde Valley ever since.

Pauline loved her life as a housewife and mother; raising four children - Kenny, Shirley, Laurie and Paula. She worked briefly as the Clerk of the Court in Bagdad and also with her sister, Billie Faye Beamer, in the “Body Toner” in Cottonwood once her children were grown.

She loved making friends and had many. She served on election boards, sang on her churches’ worship teams, was involved in and president for one year of the Verde Valley Voices, and was a part of many bridge clubs throughout her lifetime. She was known for her infectious smile and light-hearted spirit as well as her classy style and her superb cooking.

Pauline is survived by her sister, Billie Faye (Jack) Beamer; her children, Shirley (Brian) Henderson, Laurie (Mitchell) Evenson and Paula (Jason) Scott; as well as grandchildren, Brooke (Dan) May, Cori (Scott) May-Garrett, Ryan (Katiana) Henderson, Cassi (Keith) Lightner, Erin (Joe) Lilly, Bradley Evenson, Joshua Rudy, Serenity (Nathaniel) Kingsbury and Stephanie Rudy. She also has eight great-grandchildren, Gunner May, Saxton Garrett, Samantha and A.J. Lilly, Jade and Kirra Rudy, Hans Lightner, and Grant Henderson.

Pauline will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was like a ray of sunshine on a cloudy day.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituaries: Donald Ralph May
Helene Adele Rudy 1918 - 2009
Obituary: Georgia Faye Leversee 1948-2016
Ann Whoolery 1936 - 2010
Ann Whoolery 1936 - 2010

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News