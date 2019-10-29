Sedona Pathways Our Daily Journey: Oct. 29, 2019

Ordinarily you will see ducks and other winged creatures come in for beautiful landings even in crowded conditions.

Were the pilot in this photo human we would likely consider her to be under the influence, lock her up and strip her of her pilots license. Such is not the case in the kingdom of waterfowl and after this hen mallard slid over the back of the duck under her, she splashed in with her webbed feet acting like water skis’ as she braked and settled into the golden water ahead of her. This is the first time I have seen a totally botched landing by a duck, but all continued on their way and the ponds were quiet once again.

Another neat day … work on the computer continues; three hard drives removed, a new one going in tomorrow and an M.2 PCIe drive going in Wednesday … reorganization of the file structure and by Thursday the project will be completed. 17TB internal storage and with the OS and programs located on the M.2 PCIe drive. This will absolutely be my last upgrade until the next one!

