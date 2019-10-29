Verde Valley Leadership class learns essentials of presentation skills

Class members of Verde Valley Leadership Class XIV spent Oct. 18 practicing the fundamentals of effective public speaking.

The day was facilitated by VVL alumni Tammy Yoakum and Brandon Iurato, author, coach, and managing partner of Cross-Fit Can Do and with presentations from VVL alumni Captain Troy Hoke, Cottonwood Fire Department, and retired Vice-Mayor Kyla Allen.



One of the key objectives of the Verde Valley Leadership program, public speaking and effective presentations, is a critical skill for leaders at all levels to possess. The day was spent learning, modeling, and practicing the essential components of a presenting.

Verde Valley Leadership is about inspiring individuals to action through skills development and active engagement in the community. For more information about Verde Valley Leadership or applying for next year’s class visit our website at www.vvleadership.org or contact us at info@vvleadership.org.

Established in 2006, Verde Valley Leadership is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.