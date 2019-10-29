OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Oct. 29
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Verde Valley Leadership class learns essentials of presentation skills

Verde Valley Leadership Class XIV learned about effective presentation skills Oct. 18. VVL Courtesy photo

Verde Valley Leadership Class XIV learned about effective presentation skills Oct. 18. VVL Courtesy photo

Originally Published: October 29, 2019 10:29 a.m.

Class members of Verde Valley Leadership Class XIV spent Oct. 18 practicing the fundamentals of effective public speaking.

The day was facilitated by VVL alumni Tammy Yoakum and Brandon Iurato, author, coach, and managing partner of Cross-Fit Can Do and with presentations from VVL alumni Captain Troy Hoke, Cottonwood Fire Department, and retired Vice-Mayor Kyla Allen.

One of the key objectives of the Verde Valley Leadership program, public speaking and effective presentations, is a critical skill for leaders at all levels to possess. The day was spent learning, modeling, and practicing the essential components of a presenting.

Verde Valley Leadership is about inspiring individuals to action through skills development and active engagement in the community. For more information about Verde Valley Leadership or applying for next year’s class visit our website at www.vvleadership.org or contact us at info@vvleadership.org.

Established in 2006, Verde Valley Leadership is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Verde Valley Leadership class gets primer in public presentation skills
Verde Valley Leadership Class XIV completes two-day orientation retreat
Leadership class gets primer on sustainability efforts
Verde Valley Leadership: mid-year skills training day
Youth scholarships, Class XII graduation highlight year for Verde Valley Leadership

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News