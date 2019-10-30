Big Park Council closes out 2019; looks ahead to new year

There have been no new planning and zoning applications submitted for recommendations and comment since July, but Yavapai County is still progressing through the many the Village has addressed earlier this year.

At the Oct. 15 Cottonwood meeting, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Colt Grille BBQ’s request for approval of a major PAD Amendment to allow the consumption of alcohol, the addition of outdoor dining and a reduction of the required number of parking spaces.



A condition of the Board of Supervisors approval was the acceptance, by the owners of Colt Grille, to a list of stipulations restricting the use of the parcel toward attempting to mitigate the potential for neighborhood annoyance.



Of interest to many of us in the Village, at the upcoming Nov. 20 meeting of the Board of Supervisors in Cottonwood, the rezone application for the corner of SR 179 and Jacks Canyon Road by the Hilton Garden Inn will be considered. That meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the County Annex, 10 South 6th St., Cottonwood.

The November meeting of the BPRCC will see the slate of nominees for the four executive committee members and the selection by vote from the Board of Representatives.

Please attend and welcome the BPRCC’s incoming executive committee for 2020, as well as gain information from our important first responders and other public agency representatives helping to make for a great quality of life in the Village of Oak Creek area.

Mark your calendar

