OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Villager logo
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, Oct. 30
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Big Park Council closes out 2019; looks ahead to new year

Marc Fuller

Marc Fuller

Marc Fuller Big Park Council President
Originally Published: October 30, 2019 2:16 p.m.

There have been no new planning and zoning applications submitted for recommendations and comment since July, but Yavapai County is still progressing through the many the Village has addressed earlier this year.

At the Oct. 15 Cottonwood meeting, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Colt Grille BBQ’s request for approval of a major PAD Amendment to allow the consumption of alcohol, the addition of outdoor dining and a reduction of the required number of parking spaces.

A condition of the Board of Supervisors approval was the acceptance, by the owners of Colt Grille, to a list of stipulations restricting the use of the parcel toward attempting to mitigate the potential for neighborhood annoyance.

Of interest to many of us in the Village, at the upcoming Nov. 20 meeting of the Board of Supervisors in Cottonwood, the rezone application for the corner of SR 179 and Jacks Canyon Road by the Hilton Garden Inn will be considered. That meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the County Annex, 10 South 6th St., Cottonwood.

The November meeting of the BPRCC will see the slate of nominees for the four executive committee members and the selection by vote from the Board of Representatives.

Please attend and welcome the BPRCC’s incoming executive committee for 2020, as well as gain information from our important first responders and other public agency representatives helping to make for a great quality of life in the Village of Oak Creek area.

Mark your calendar ...

• Nov. 20, 9 a.m., meeting of the Board of Supervisors in Cottonwood.

• The rezone application for the corner of SR 179 and Jacks Canyon Road by the Hilton Garden Inn will be considered.

• Meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the County Annex, 10 South 6th St., Cottonwood.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Carolyn Fisher assumes vice president's role for Big Park Coordinating Council
Non-profit status limits Big Park Council's political options
Trio of June meetings set on Patel Hilton Garden Inn
County supervisors to consider Patel rezoning case on Nov. 20
Patel hearing on Hilton Garden Inn delayed until November

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News