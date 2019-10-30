Budget and ballot process are year-end priorities for VOCA Board

October marks the beginning of the last quarter of the year, and this results in a host of activities for the VOCA Board, committees, and the general management team. The two top priorities are related our financials:

• Preparing the annual budget for 2020: The general management teams, along with Board Treasurer Jim Kautz will do a first pass at preparing budgets.

These financials will be consolidated and presented to the Finance Committee for review. They will work on finalizing the budget, which will then be presented to the Board for recommendation and approval. This will all take place before the November Board meeting.

• Ballot process for 2020: We started part of the process early, to get feedback on the most pressing item that will be on the ballot -- increasing annual assessments. The Finance Committee and Board are still working on the feedback received and looking at various strategies that help get to the reserve funding objective of 70% within the next five years.

There will be more meetings of the Finance Committee and the Board before any decisions are made, including at least one more VOCA forum. More information on meetings and other communication to the membership will be forthcoming.

Please note: Equally important and on the ballot will be two openings for Board memberships that expire in 2020.

A Nomination Committee will be formed in November and the Board will be looking for volunteers. VOCA Members: Please consider being on this Committee, or better yet, running for one of the open spots.

• Native American Culture comes to VOCA: We are very pleased to showcase a collection of Native American art and history at our community center. The works by Bearcloud Berry formerly located in the Bearcloud Gallery in the Collective were temporarily without a home when he moved from the Village to uptown Sedona, and could not accommodate the collection in his other gallery. It has now found its place at VOCA.

The Native Americans have had a prominent history in the Village, the Verde Valley, and much of Yavapai County. A small group of tireless Villagers have tried to keep that history and culture at the forefront.

Beverly Copen, one of the major influencers, said, “It was important to all of us to learn from the past, to tell their stories of the past and present, and to enrich our Villagers with this knowledge. We wanted to make the culture visible and learn from it.”

The halls of our VOCA community center, now has the privilege of being the keepers of this exhibit. All are welcome to stop by and take a moment to step back into history and to appreciate the wisdom and the beauty of our Native American culture and history.

Speaking of appreciation, Thanksgiving in November officially starts the beginning of our holiday season, although Christmas decorations were retailed even before Halloween this year (really).

Let’s all try to stay safe, and sane as we navigate this celebratory time