Community forum helps Village residents take proper steps toward being 'fire ready'

When a small group of VOC residents held a Fire Evacuation Plan Community Forum Oct. 15, it became clear right away that the subject had touched a nerve with the VOC community. Approximately 150 concerned citizens came to the forum, causing a scramble for more chairs and too few handouts.

They had come to ask questions and share concerns with Fire Marshal Jon Davis, Assistant Fire Chief Jayson Coil, Forest Service District Ranger Amy Tinderholt, and Forest Service Fire Battalion Chief Travis Maybery. The Yavapai Sheriff’s Department and the Emergency Management Department had to ancel due to scheduling conflicts.

The lead organizer, Phil Feiner, started the meeting by telling how the U.S. Forest Service had responded in five minutes to a lightning-caused fire near his house and the Sedona Fire Department had saved his aging father in an incident at Miley’s Café. His statement, “We really have some rock star people here,” met with resounding applause.

That being said, the Villagers’ concerns were clear. One resident of Pine Valley pointed out that with thousands of short-term renters, visitors, traffic issues, elderly population and limited water supplies, the Village needs an overall plan unique to our area. Concerns were expressed about a lack of communication between the Fire Department, Yavapai Sheriff’s Department, Forest Service, and Yavapai Emergency Management.

Access to water was a major subject during the meeting. Lenore Hemingway, a survivor of the 2006 La Barranca Fire, shared some facts she learned from her experience in that fire. Because their escape route had been cut off by the fire, the residents in her community all hosed down their yards and structures in an effort to forestall the fire. When the fire engines arrived to put the fire out, there was no water pressure left for the firefighters to access.

After much discussion, the two most important messages from our fire marshal were “Evacuate Early -- don’t wait!” and pick up the pamphlet “Be Ember Aware” from your local fire station on how to safeguard your house.

Another piece of helpful information that came out of the meeting was to download the phone app Code Red, found here: http://www.ycsoaz.gov/community/Emergency-Preparedness/Emergency-Notification-System.



You can also purchase a NOAH emergency radio and consider starting or joining a neighborhood team to get your neighborhood “fire ready.”

Fire Marshal Jon Davis advised that Ron Sauntman from Yavapai County Emergency Management has a program called Community Emergency Response Teams (CERT) that is designed for this purpose.



It had become clear that more meetings were needed with all responsible departments attending. The Fire Department and Forest Service ended the meeting by stating that they were very supportive of the Village residents’ desire to learn more and would be glad to come back to a follow-on meeting at any time.

The Village’s journey toward being “fire ready” has just begun, but the forum on Oct. 15 was an excellent start.