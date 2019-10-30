OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Villager logo
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, Oct. 30
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Community Thanksgiving Leftovers Potluck Dec. 1

Originally Published: October 30, 2019 2:04 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 1 (the Sunday following Thanksgiving), the VOC Church of the Nazarene will host its annual Community Thanksgiving Leftovers Potluck, 12:30 p.m., at 55 Rojo Drive, (approximately ¼ mile south of the Hilton roundabout).

Leftovers? Yep, that’s right. Bring your Thanksgiving leftovers to the church and share what you have. Rather than eating your own leftovers for two weeks you get to sample what so many other folks made. It will be like a second fantastic Thanksgiving Day dinner. If for some reason you didn’t have Thanksgiving dinner, now is your chance.

Villagers have been enjoying this event for many years and there is always an abundance of food, stories and laughter. Tell a few friends. Invite your neighbor. There more the merrier. If you don’t have Thanksgiving Day leftovers, bring a dish of something and come anyway. If you don’t have a dish of something, come anyway.

Plates, utensils and drinks will be provided. If you’re planning to attend, please rsvp so we can better prepare. If you’re available to help setup or clean up or just have questions, please contact Pastor Jim at (702) 810-4048 or pastorjim@vocnaz.org.

You do not need to attend the church’s morning service to come to the potluck. But if you want, it begins at 10:30 a.m. Dress however you’re comfortable. All are invited. All are welcome.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

VOC annual community Easter Sunrise Service at Kiwanis Park April 21
Community to host Easter Sunrise Services in Sedona, VOC April 1
Community asked to step up for school supply/backpack drive
Community comes together for school supply/backpack drive and back-to-school give-a-way
School supply-backpack drive and back to school give-a-way in Village

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News