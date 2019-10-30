Community Thanksgiving Leftovers Potluck Dec. 1

Sunday, Dec. 1 (the Sunday following Thanksgiving), the VOC Church of the Nazarene will host its annual Community Thanksgiving Leftovers Potluck, 12:30 p.m., at 55 Rojo Drive, (approximately ¼ mile south of the Hilton roundabout).

Leftovers? Yep, that’s right. Bring your Thanksgiving leftovers to the church and share what you have. Rather than eating your own leftovers for two weeks you get to sample what so many other folks made. It will be like a second fantastic Thanksgiving Day dinner. If for some reason you didn’t have Thanksgiving dinner, now is your chance.

Villagers have been enjoying this event for many years and there is always an abundance of food, stories and laughter. Tell a few friends. Invite your neighbor. There more the merrier. If you don’t have Thanksgiving Day leftovers, bring a dish of something and come anyway. If you don’t have a dish of something, come anyway.

Plates, utensils and drinks will be provided. If you’re planning to attend, please rsvp so we can better prepare. If you’re available to help setup or clean up or just have questions, please contact Pastor Jim at (702) 810-4048 or pastorjim@vocnaz.org.

You do not need to attend the church’s morning service to come to the potluck. But if you want, it begins at 10:30 a.m. Dress however you’re comfortable. All are invited. All are welcome.