OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Villager logo
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, Oct. 30
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

County supervisors to consider Patel rezoning case on Nov. 20

Chandrika Patel said it has been the dream of her and her husband Jack to build a hotel on their land, a parcel on the southeast corner of Jacks Canyon and SR 179. VVN/Bill Helm

Chandrika Patel said it has been the dream of her and her husband Jack to build a hotel on their land, a parcel on the southeast corner of Jacks Canyon and SR 179. VVN/Bill Helm

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: October 30, 2019 2:27 p.m.

COTTONWOOD – On Nov. 20, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors will consider a residential-to-commercial rezoning application for a parcel at the southeast corner of SR 179 and Jacks Canyon Road.

The meeting will start at 9 a.m. and will be held at the Yavapai County Administrative Services Verde Valley Complex hearing room, located in Cottonwood at 10 S. 6th St.

The owners of the property, Chandrika and Jack Patel, plan to build a 154-room Hilton Garden Inn on the approximately 4.65-acre parcel.

The Patels are asking that the parcel be rezoned from RCU-2A, meaning residential rural two-acre minimum lot sizes zoning district, to C2-1, meaning commercial general sales zoning district.

On June 20, the county’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted 10-to-0 to recommend the county’s Board of Supervisors approve the application. County Supervisors were originally scheduled to consider the application on Aug. 21.

“Yavapai County Development Services, in consultation with the applicant, has found the need to postpone this hearing until a future date,” according to an Aug. 14 Yavapai County news release.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Patel hearing on Hilton Garden Inn delayed until November
Patel rezoning goes to county Aug. 21
Hilton Garden Inn project receives unanimous endorsement from County P&Z
Big Park Council P&Z Committee votes 6-3 in favor of Patel rezoning
Trio of June meetings set on Patel Hilton Garden Inn

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News