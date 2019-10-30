County supervisors to consider Patel rezoning case on Nov. 20

COTTONWOOD – On Nov. 20, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors will consider a residential-to-commercial rezoning application for a parcel at the southeast corner of SR 179 and Jacks Canyon Road.

The meeting will start at 9 a.m. and will be held at the Yavapai County Administrative Services Verde Valley Complex hearing room, located in Cottonwood at 10 S. 6th St.

The owners of the property, Chandrika and Jack Patel, plan to build a 154-room Hilton Garden Inn on the approximately 4.65-acre parcel.

The Patels are asking that the parcel be rezoned from RCU-2A, meaning residential rural two-acre minimum lot sizes zoning district, to C2-1, meaning commercial general sales zoning district.

On June 20, the county’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted 10-to-0 to recommend the county’s Board of Supervisors approve the application. County Supervisors were originally scheduled to consider the application on Aug. 21.

“Yavapai County Development Services, in consultation with the applicant, has found the need to postpone this hearing until a future date,” according to an Aug. 14 Yavapai County news release.

