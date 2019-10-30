OFFERS
Wed, Oct. 30
Meet your Big Park Council Rep. Michael Ryan

Michael Ryan

Originally Published: October 30, 2019 2:11 p.m.

Who do you represent on Big Park Council and what kind of member is it: RAM (Residential), BOA (Business Owner) or EIM Educational Institution)? Briefly describe its character or anything that makes it unique.

My neighborhood is Las Piedras, a residential area to the east of the first traffic circle in the Village.

Current/Past Officers and Committee/Project Chairs, describe your title and responsibilities. What have been your most interesting challenges and successes with the Council?

Just moved here. Just joined the Council.

Do you work full time, part time, retired or retired part time?

Retired full time from the high tech field. Taught for a while and wrote a book about the sad state of education for our kids regarding financial matters. Tried to get the Texas Legislature to pass a bill requiring financial literacy course for HS graduation. They missed the boat completely in their 2019 legislative session. Arizona should change this state’s education requirements by replacing Econ with Financial Literacy - beat Texas to the punch.

How many years have you lived in the Big Park/Village of Oak Creek area and from where did you come? What do you like best and least about living here?

Arrived in 2018 from Austin Texas. Can’t beat the out door activities and hope to get my golf game back in shape. Walking suits me fine.

What are your favorite pastimes, interests and/or community involvements?

I am proud to have brought my wife here to enjoy a slower pace of life and nature’s beauty at its best. We have also moved her mom here recently where she can benefit from the services available at Sedona Winds. It’s a new home. And of course raising three great kids.

What has been your favorite or most valued work experience? Has the Council provided an opportunity for you to use your expertise?

Enjoyed working in the tech field helping corporations lever new ways of doing business. Not very easy to apply that here in the village. Building homes with Habitat was fun but I tell myself my back is too stiff for that line of work. Then their is Jimmy Carter putting me to shame. Perhaps after book two is done I can try chasing Jimmy again.

