Missing person found dead near Ogden Ranch Road

Spencer Goddard Morton

Spencer Goddard Morton

Staff Reports
Originally Published: October 30, 2019 9:22 a.m.

CAMP VERDE – A body found Oct. 19 near Odgen Ranch Road is believed to be Cottonwood resident Spencer Goddard Morton.

According to Dwight D'Evelyn, public affairs coordinator with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, Morton’s body was found by a hunter in a remote area south of Odgen Ranch Road and well west of SR 260, outside of Cottonwood. The body, D’Evelyn stated, was partially concealed by brush.

Morton’s remains have been released to the Yavapai County Medical Examiner, who is in the process of determining cause of death and confirming identity based on medical records, D’Evelyn stated.

According to an email by D’Evelyn, Morton, 43, was last seen by family in mid-August. Since he was reported missing on Sept. 2, “extensive efforts have been undertaken to locate Morton, including a search operation, numerous interviews with family and friends, and checking places Morton frequented.”

Morton was an avid hiker with outdoor knowledge and has past military experience, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. Though he was homeless, Morton usually contacted family every couple of weeks.

Contact
