No injuries in Cottonwood home fire
Cottonwood Fire & Medical Department responds to residential fire on N. 16th Street
COTTONWOOD – Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, Cottonwood Fire and Medical Department responded to a house fire in the 600 block of North 16th Street.
According to a news release from the Cottonwood Fire and Medical, firefighters found a small home “heavily involved in fire with flames visible from over a block away.”
Nobody was in the residence at the time of the fire, the news release stated, and no firefighters or other members of the public sustained injuries.
Although firefighters were able to control the fire in less than an hour, North 16th Street was closed to vehicle traffic for more than two hours because fire suppression water supply hose lines were run to a hydrant at Coconino and Main streets, the release also stated.
The home, according to Cottonwood Fire and Medical, sustained extensive fire damage. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Verde Valley Fire District, Verde Valley Ambulance, and Cottonwood Police Department aided Cottonwood Fire and Medical, as did the City of Cottonwood Water Utility, Arizona Public Service and Unisource Energy Services.
