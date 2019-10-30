OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, Oct. 30
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

No injuries in Cottonwood home fire
Cottonwood Fire & Medical Department responds to residential fire on N. 16th Street

Cottonwood firefighters respond to a home fire Tuesday in the 600 block of North 16th Street. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

Cottonwood firefighters respond to a home fire Tuesday in the 600 block of North 16th Street. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: October 30, 2019 10:59 a.m.

COTTONWOOD – Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, Cottonwood Fire and Medical Department responded to a house fire in the 600 block of North 16th Street.

According to a news release from the Cottonwood Fire and Medical, firefighters found a small home “heavily involved in fire with flames visible from over a block away.”

Nobody was in the residence at the time of the fire, the news release stated, and no firefighters or other members of the public sustained injuries.

Although firefighters were able to control the fire in less than an hour, North 16th Street was closed to vehicle traffic for more than two hours because fire suppression water supply hose lines were run to a hydrant at Coconino and Main streets, the release also stated.

The home, according to Cottonwood Fire and Medical, sustained extensive fire damage. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Verde Valley Fire District, Verde Valley Ambulance, and Cottonwood Police Department aided Cottonwood Fire and Medical, as did the City of Cottonwood Water Utility, Arizona Public Service and Unisource Energy Services.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Work truck crashes into Cottonwood commercial building
Quick action limits damage to two Cottonwood homes charred by fire
Fire department responds to Mingus Avenue gas leak
Grassland fire destroys shed, causes extensive damage to vehicle
CFMD: Authorities contain apartment fire

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News