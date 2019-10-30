OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Villager logo
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, Oct. 30
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

November KSB speaker series to focus on climate change

For the evening’s lecture, Darren McCollum will delve into what human activities are changing the climate of the planet. Courtesy photo/KSB

For the evening’s lecture, Darren McCollum will delve into what human activities are changing the climate of the planet. Courtesy photo/KSB

Originally Published: October 30, 2019 1:02 p.m.

Please join Keep Sedona Beautiful at its Preserving the Wonder™ Speaker Series on Wednesday, Nov. 13, for a presentation by Darren McCollum, which will address climate change and its impacts on the southwest.

Free to members, residents and visitors - all are welcome to join KSB at 5:30 p.m. at its historic Pushmataha Center on 360 Brewer Road.

The evening will include complimentary appetizers donated by El Rincon Restaurante Mexicano and refreshments provided by KSB.

For the evening’s lecture, Darren McCollum will delve into what human activities are changing the climate of the planet.

A lead forecaster meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Flagstaff, Mr. McCollum will present results from the National Climate Assessment including what changes are being observed in the southwest United States and Arizona, as well as the predicted changes for the rest of this century.

There will be an open discussion with a Q & A session.

McCollum received a Master of Science degree in Meteorology from the University of Oklahoma focusing on the severe weather patterns of the monsoon and Gulf of California moisture surges that are so important to an active monsoon thunderstorm environment.

For two years he served as a Research Associate at the National Severe Storms Laboratory with a continued focus on the Arizona monsoon.

From 1994-1998 he worked as an Intern at the National Weather Service in Tucson, and since 1998 he has been with the National Weather Service in Flagstaff, initially as Journey Forecaster, and, since 1999 as Lead Forecaster/Meteorologist.

Keep Sedona Beautiful’s monthly Preserving the Wonder™ Speaker Series is held the second Wednesday of each month from September through May.

It focuses on presenting a diversity of programs relevant to the unique environment of our region.

Keep Sedona Beautiful, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that, by acting through the stewardship of its members and volunteers, is committed to protecting and sustaining the unique scenic beauty and natural environment of the Greater Sedona Area.

For more information about Keep Sedona Beautiful, please visit http://keepsedonabeautiful.org/ or call 928.282.4938.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

2017 Hurricane Season focus of KSB Speakers Series
Climate change to be addressed at April KSB meeting
Dark Skies in the LED Era at KSB May 10
Red Rock District Ranger Nicole Branton presentation planned at KSB Speaker Series
Sedona Schnebly featured at KSB’s Speaker Series

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News