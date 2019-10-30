November KSB speaker series to focus on climate change

Please join Keep Sedona Beautiful at its Preserving the Wonder™ Speaker Series on Wednesday, Nov. 13, for a presentation by Darren McCollum, which will address climate change and its impacts on the southwest.

Free to members, residents and visitors - all are welcome to join KSB at 5:30 p.m. at its historic Pushmataha Center on 360 Brewer Road.



The evening will include complimentary appetizers donated by El Rincon Restaurante Mexicano and refreshments provided by KSB.





For the evening’s lecture, Darren McCollum will delve into what human activities are changing the climate of the planet.



A lead forecaster meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Flagstaff, Mr. McCollum will present results from the National Climate Assessment including what changes are being observed in the southwest United States and Arizona, as well as the predicted changes for the rest of this century.



There will be an open discussion with a Q & A session.

McCollum received a Master of Science degree in Meteorology from the University of Oklahoma focusing on the severe weather patterns of the monsoon and Gulf of California moisture surges that are so important to an active monsoon thunderstorm environment.



For two years he served as a Research Associate at the National Severe Storms Laboratory with a continued focus on the Arizona monsoon.



From 1994-1998 he worked as an Intern at the National Weather Service in Tucson, and since 1998 he has been with the National Weather Service in Flagstaff, initially as Journey Forecaster, and, since 1999 as Lead Forecaster/Meteorologist.

Keep Sedona Beautiful’s monthly Preserving the Wonder™ Speaker Series is held the second Wednesday of each month from September through May.



It focuses on presenting a diversity of programs relevant to the unique environment of our region.

Keep Sedona Beautiful, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that, by acting through the stewardship of its members and volunteers, is committed to protecting and sustaining the unique scenic beauty and natural environment of the Greater Sedona Area.



For more information about Keep Sedona Beautiful, please visit http://keepsedonabeautiful.org/ or call 928.282.4938.