OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Villager logo
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, Oct. 30
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Oakcreek Country Club’s Women’s Golf

The ladies pictured played in the last Team event on September 23rd at Continental. Lori Zaun, Joanne Puzak, Lynn Winslow, and Donna Cantello represented the club well. Other members of the Team were Penny Fischer, LeeAnn Morgan, Julie Larson, Barbara Erickson and Marion Maby.

The ladies pictured played in the last Team event on September 23rd at Continental. Lori Zaun, Joanne Puzak, Lynn Winslow, and Donna Cantello represented the club well. Other members of the Team were Penny Fischer, LeeAnn Morgan, Julie Larson, Barbara Erickson and Marion Maby.

Originally Published: October 30, 2019 9:14 a.m.

A big congratulations goes to Oakcreek Country Club’s Women’s Golf. Throughout the spring and summer the women with the lowest handicaps (who are available to play) compete with seven other clubs to earn the award for the lowest overall gross and net scores. The Oakcreek women took home the score for the lowest net, missing the low gross score by just a half point.

The winner of the low gross was Talking Rock Golf Club in Prescott, with Prescott Lakes in second place. Elephant Rocks, in Williams, came in with third low gross.

Low Net winners, after Oakcreek Country Club, were Continental Golf Club in Flagstaff, followed by Capital Canyon in Prescott.

The ladies pictured played in the last Team event on September 23rd at Continental. Lori Zaun, Joanne Puzak, Lynn Winslow, and Donna Cantello represented the club well. Other members of the Team were Penny Fischer, LeeAnn Morgan, Julie Larson, Barbara Erickson and Marion Maby. Finally, a big thank you goes to Donna Cantello, our team captain, who made sure we had strong representation throughout the season.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Lori Zaun wins Oakcreek Country Club Women's Golf Championship
Oak Creek women score big in team play
Oakcreek Women’s Assn. holds annual Partner’s Better Ball Tournament
Village golfers claim top honors in Red Rock Roundup
Oakcreek well represented in Northern AZ team play

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News