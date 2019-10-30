Rotary's Future Chef program a smashing success

The Dunnery was invited to the FutureChef Event at J Wine Bistro.

We were asked to comment on the menu, beautifully mastered by Chef John Ramagli, owner of J Wine Bistro and Rotten Johnny’s Wood-Fired Pizza.

It was prepared and served in part by the students from Yavapai College’s Sedona Culinary Institute, whom Chef John mentors.

The five-course meal and wine pairing were chosen to demonstrate and educate the students with various types of preparation. The students selected and wholly prepared the dessert.

• Labneh cheese with lemon oil, ancho spice and mint on a toasted baguette was paired with Prosecco.

• Compressed watermelon salad with local honey, red pepper flakes, arugula and thyme smoke goat cheese paired with Sauvignon Blanc

• Wood-fired shrimp seasoned with brown sugar and smoked paprika paired with Big Red, a blend from the Chiricahua Mountain area.

• Niman Ranch braised beef short ribs with Medjool date demi glaze, gnocchi gorgonzola and baby pattypan squash paired with Flying Leap Tempranillo.

• Flourless chocolate cake, Bavarian mousse, almond brittle and Surie Vagen spritzy dessert wine.

Forty diners gave a standing ovation to Yavapai College’s program head Chef Robert K. Barr CEC, CHE, his students, Chef John Ramagli and two other chefs who assisted. Readers should know that the wood-fired shrimp are on the menu at Rotten Johnny’s.

Our favorite course was the short ribs, prepared excellently, tender to the fork and mouthwatering.

The Village Rotary Club plans to have more events like this, so be on the lookout.

Thank you to David Gill for preparing much of the information for us about the goals of The Village Rotary Club in supporting Yavapai College’s Certification Programs in Hotel and Restaurant Management and Culinary Arts.

How students benefit

The students learn basic skills they need to work in the culinary arts. Verde Valley high school students who love to cook can turn to the College’s Sedona Culinary Institute for training in the culinary field. Dual enrollment students from Mingus Union, Sedona Red Rock, and Camp Verde high schools – as well as homeschooled students – are taking college-level classes like Culinary Principles 101 and Culinary Fundamentals.

The classwork combines culinary history with hands-on practice producing stocks, sauces and soups. “Learning the theory of cooking is the basis for understanding how kitchens work,” stated Culinary and Hospitality Program Director Robert Barr. All four classes prepare students to pass the ServSafe exam, a basic credential for restaurant management staff.

Participating Futurechef students were Ryan and Silas Russel, Leon Benater, Phyllis McCorson, Cody Brefeld, Isaac Lerma, Trace Ward, Fahoul Pratana, all of whom accepted John Ramagli’s leadership with enthusiasm and excitement for their future in the food and beverage industry.

We are Grateful, Jeff and Suzie @ The Dunnery