Shine your light on the village and win $150

Help “Light the Village” this year. We’ll be having our annual Holiday Lights contest in December. Awards will be handed out for the top three businesses that create a beautiful light presentation in our Sedona Village.

This event is free to enter and awards will be $50 for third place, $100 for second and $150 for first place.

Your business must be decorated by Dec. 3.

The community is invited to VOTE for the best Holiday lighting decorations. Please vote by Dec. 15 so that we may announce the winners by Dec. 20.

Vote for your favorite places on our web site at www.sedonavillagebusinessassociation.org.

• Lunch N Learn for November will feature Ben Schor of Schor Solutions.

When: Nov. 7, 2019.

Title: Using Google Contacts and Google Calendar Effectively.

Learn to use Google Contacts and Google Calendar effectively and efficiently. Ben will project Google Contacts on the screen. He will show how to change the way this program is displayed, how to create contacts, create labels, add labels to contacts, merge duplicate contacts, change settings, and more.

• The December Lunch N Learn will be presented by Gwendolyn Kielblock of Send Out Cards

When: Dec. 5, 2019

Title: Relationship Marketing

Meet at the Holiday Inn Express® Sedona-Oak Creek between 12-1 pm and bring your lunch. FREE to SVBA members and just $5 for non-members.

The next SVBA meeting will be at the Hilton on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 4 pm.

For more information on becoming an SVBA member, our Lunch N Learn series, our meetings or additional events please visit us www.sedonavillagebusinessassociation.org. Like us on Facebook!

Questions? Email info@sedonavillagebusinessassociation.org or call Crystal Hoyle at 928-284-0711. We love our volunteers. Please contact us to see how you can help.