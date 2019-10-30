Smart fitness program includes taking time out for you

Learned the hard way. I swear, I will never repeat this mistake. (OK, had said the same a year earlier, and somehow, I fell into the same trap now, in 2019…).

Back in January, I joyfully came back from a hiking and exploring trip to Indonesia. Full of energy, I got myself into the 7/7, early morning into the evening, work routine. I like to work, love my jobs, and had all that bubbling energy to use. I assumed that, after such a great trip and feeling the way I felt, I could easily push until December with no vaca in between. Been there, done that many times in my life and I was fine (was younger back then, as well…). Only the year before, the approach did not lie particularly well with my system (blame the ageing again, but hey, this year was to be different. Like I was growing younger, not older. I’m sure you understand).

So, I decided to skip the fun and trips through the year, book myself a nice “rewarding” trip for December 2019, and in between, use the remaining 11 months to work.

Very bad idea.

By mid-May, I started suspecting that it was not one of my brightest decisions. This was when I sneaked out for a one-day trip to Grand Canyon and a Rim-to-Rim trot.

In August, I went for three days to Tucson and PHX to hike their local bumps, 115 degrees F or not. Just had to go somewhere.

That got me going until today. As I write this, I am planning to leave early tomorrow and run Rim-to-Rim in Grand Canyon again…

I realized that my early post-Asia trip approach was definitely not the best. Not taking the breaks, mini-vacays, day-long hikes is, actually, counterproductive. I feel so refreshed, with my renewed enthusiasm, even after a one-day-long, quick trip. Same if I take half a day off, which I did two weekends ago. I scheduled it and blocked the Sunday afternoon to do… nothing. I finished up sitting in my lovely patio, observing the clouds, sipping Pellegrino and reading about fitness. Monday morning, I woke up with all that energy which had been gone for a while.

Ferrari I am not, but I compare the situation to the upkeep of a good car. If we schedule its maintenance, oil change, a visit with a good mechanic, followed by a solid car wash shampoo, so it is all nice and shiny, that car would go forever. If we don’t, parts start breaking up, scratches become more visible, and, well, your Ferrari goes on a strike and underperforms. Or stops performing altogether…

So, do schedule some fun, breaks, and activities to look forward to. No matter how short those rewards are: from taking a few hours off to read a book to going for a weekend hiking trip. Or whatever pleases you.

Your body and mind will thank you for this.

