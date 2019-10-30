Village People: Despite life's struggles, Amber Boyette keeps focus on the good in life

If you’re fortunate, you will meet special people in your lifetime - people who have what sounds like a heartbreaking story, yet, after spending time with them, you walk away feeling encouraged, uplifted, more at peace, as if the world is OK and so are you.

Sitting and engaging with Amber Boyette will bring you to that place. “Even though all of this is going on, I’m so grateful for what I have. It keeps me in a happy place.”

Having her fifth brain surgery in July of this year (to remove most of her ever-present companion of so many years – a malignant brain tumor, diagnosed when she was only 28), she has every right to be focused on her recovery and her seeming misfortune.

Instead, she will tell you funny stories, make jokes about whatever topic comes up (nothing’s really taboo), speak in incredibly positive ways, share how grateful she is for her life, her husband, her miracle children, her friends and her newfound relationship she is exploring with a “higher power” (she later said “Jesus”), and ask you about your own life.

The 21-year battle with brain cancer, the surgeries, and everything that goes with seem to slip in and out of the conversation casually, only as you ask. Not like she feels compelled to overwhelm you as she unburdens herself of her tragic tale.

Born Amber Bottez, she grew up in northern rural Rhode Island through high school. Her parents divorced when she was nine. With her now-single mom trying to provide for a family, Amber stepped up and helped raise her younger sister.

By 14, she was working in restaurants. This obviously deprived Amber of much of the joy of childhood, yet she beams when speaking of her life and her sister and there appears to be no sense of loss.

She was active in choirs and theater during those years. After high school she moved to southern Rhode Island, near the coast, the singer of a band for several years. In fact, Amber played a show two weeks after her first brain surgery in Boston. Yep, that’s the kind of person she is.

In 2009, when her diagnosis came in, immediate surgery was recommended. She determined she would first complete a couple of Bucket List items and took a trip with a friend to Paris (France), then to the Tucson Gem and Mineral show.

She had always wanted to return to Arizona after an ’03 road trip with her dad and sister, thinking it was a beautiful place. While here in ’03, she picked up a bunch of gems for a friend who taught her the jewelry business upon her return. While at the trade show in ’09, a friend brought her to Sedona; it was love at first sight!

After her second surgery (Feb ’13), Amber was told if she ever wanted to consider a future family, she needed to freeze some of her eggs because the harsh cancer treatments would most likely destroy them.

The following year she met Jimmie at a cancer fundraiser. After six months hanging out as friends, they had an official date and were married exactly one year later.

Not long after, Amber and Jimmie discovered she was pregnant (with son, Onyx – now 3 1/2). What a little miracle!

Three years ago, they spent two weeks in Puerto Rico for a deep cleanse, wanting to attack the cancer through natural means, also to embrace a better, healthier way of life.

Coming home they decided to make a major move and bought a bus, to which Jimmie did a major conversion. [You can watch a YouTube episode highlighting the bus conversion and the family here: https://youtu.be/e3yo9txtatc.]

During the process Amber became pregnant again (with daughter Jade – now 2). What another great miracle!

Amber had been making jewelry and selling it from her own store in Rhode Island and online for many years (www.silvertidesjewelry.com).

She closed the brick and mortar store, packed the jewelry-making supplies, they hopped in their bus and traveled across America landing in Oregon, where Jade was born - in Providence Hospital (Onyx was born in Providence, RI). The trip continued and, believing this would be a place of healing and growth, they ended up moving to the VOC in March of ’18.

During Amber’s next two brain surgeries and recoveries, Jimmie became the primary caregiver to their two children (and to Amber, as needed).

You might imagine how difficult it is for him to work a traditional job and earn a traditional income. He can do anything and is very gifted with his hands, truly an American craftsman. Amber taught him the jewelry business and so he helps her with that. He also started an online business selling handmade beanies and other high-quality products (https://humbleheads.com). He sometimes works commercial painting and various other things as their schedule allows.

“Sure, it gets me down sometimes,” Amber says. “But, after being told several times I only had a short amount of time, or I was going to lose brain function … to be able to look at my kids, Jimmie, my life. I’m living a miracle and raising two miracles. To be rediscovering God and His love for me, I am SO blessed!”

If you would like to bless this family, you can visit their websites to purchase products and/or share the sites with your friends.

There is a Go Fund Me set up for them at https://www.gofundme.com/f/amber-boyettez-has-a-tumor. While some of the details of their situation may have changed since the page was last updated, their financial need remains real. They’re still new enough - what say we give them a genuine VOC welcome!!

Jim Cunningham, Jr. is a pastor, husband, father, lover of people, friend, neighbor, counselor, teacher, book collector, and jack-of-all-trades. Meet him here each month to become acquainted with yet another Village resident.