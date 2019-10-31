Camp Verde cross country, track move up to Division III
Two more Camp Verde High sports moved up in the latest AIA realignment news.
On Wednesday the AIA announced that the Cowboys’ cross country and track and field teams will be going up to Division III next season.
In the census for the 2020-2022 two-year scheduling period, the Cowboys’ enrollment of 553 meant they will move up to 3A from 2A in the team sports and now they are going up from Division IV in cross country and track and field.
Mingus Union, which remained at 4A in the team sports, also remained at Division III for cross country and track and field. The Marauders’ enrollment is 1,291.
In the AIA the team sports are separated by six conferences with 6A being the biggest. In the individual sports, they are instead separated by divisions, with Division I being the biggest; the number of divisions vary by sport.
The golf divisions were also announced but Camp Verde will remain in Division III since 2A and 3A schools that sponsor golf both play in Division III. Mingus Union remained in Division II in both golf and tennis.
The final alignments for football, wrestling, fall soccer and swimming and diving have not been announced yet.
Sections for cross country and division placements for swimming and wrestling will be announced by Nov. 19.
