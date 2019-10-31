Mingus Union’s Mahon signs with ACU volleyball

Mingus Union senior volleyball player Jenna Mahon will be taking her talents to Arizona Christian University.

Last week Mahon signed with ACU. The Firestorm’s volleyball program is led by head coach Micah Briscoe.

“I wanted to go to a Christian college really bad and my parents wanted that for me too,” Mahon said. “It just worked out really well to go to that school, the coach is amazing and it was just like the perfect fit.”

Arizona Christian is a non-denominational school with about 820 students. The Firestorm competes in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and the Golden State Athletic Conference.

Mingus Union head coach Chelsea Chavez said seeing Mahon move onto the next level is really exciting.

“She’s been wanting it since she moved here two years ago, so it’s exciting to see that she’s not done, after the season, that she gets to go on and play further,” Chavez said.

The Firestorm is 16-12 so far this season and 7-9 in GSAC play.

ACU recently moved to the former location of Arizona State University’s Thunderbird School of Global Management in Glendale.

“It’s nice, I have a lot of family all over Arizona, I have friends going to GCU and ASU and so it’s really nice to be close to home,” Mahon said.

In May, 2019 Mingus Union senior soccer play Jovany Garcia-Hernandez signed with ACU as well.

“It’s really cool, I think it’s cool that we have people going to Christian schools and that there’s going to be athletes there that I know and it’s close to home like I said and so it would nice to have some Mingus kids that I’m friends with come and watch games,” Mahon said.

Last season Mahon was second team All-Grand Canyon Region.

“She brings a lot of positivity, she brings a lot of cheerfulness, energy and as any team needs that she’s one of those go to girls to kinda just make you laugh or do something,” Chavez said. “She’s impacted Mingus in a way that we’re going to be struggling next year to find.”

Mahon, who played setter, outside hitter and opposite in high school will be a setter in college. She intends to major in pre med or biology.

“Around eighth grade I decided I wanted to play club and that’s when I kind of was like ‘okay maybe college is an option’ and then freshman, sophomore year I was really trying to get recruited and I kinda stopped and then ACU contacted me and that’s when it kinda sparked up the dream again,” Mahon said.

Chavez said seeing Mahon go onto the next level will be really inspirational to the younger Marauders.

“There are girls on the varsity and younger girls that do want to go further on and hopefully seeing Jenna further her career in volleyball they see that they can have a chance too,” Chavez said.