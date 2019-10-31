OFFERS
Fri, Nov. 01
Weather  54.0° weather icon
New owner for area Harley-Davidson dealerships

Dia Matteson recently purchased the four dealerships formerly known as Grand Canyon Harley-Davidson. She posed for this photo =with her father, Barry, who opened an Alaska dealership in 1975. “Legends Harley-Davidson” includes the dealership in Uptown Sedona at 320 State Route 89A, at Arroyo Roble Road, with parking in back. Courtesy photo.

Dia Matteson recently purchased the four dealerships formerly known as Grand Canyon Harley-Davidson. She posed for this photo =with her father, Barry, who opened an Alaska dealership in 1975. "Legends Harley-Davidson" includes the dealership in Uptown Sedona at 320 State Route 89A, at Arroyo Roble Road, with parking in back. Courtesy photo.

Koz Mraz, Verde independent Staff
Originally Published: October 31, 2019 11:23 a.m.

The former Grand Canyon Harley-Davidson has a new name, new owner and new vision.

The Bellemont and Mayer dealerships and two retail stores in Sedona and Prescott were recently purchased by Dia Matteson. Her grandparents lived in New Mexico and she grew up riding with her dad in Arizona and fell in love with the southwest. She bought a house here and it became her winter get away from her three Harley-Davidson dealerships in Alaska. You read right, three HD dealerships in Alaska. When she found out that these Arizona dealerships were available she popped the clutch and hit the throttle.

“Sales and service is first and foremost, catering to what the local communities want and needs is my mission,” Matteson said. “I have no desire to be a big-box store. My Alaska dealerships know their customers, their bikes and the community

and much like here, word gets around fast, so get it right.”

The grand opening of the Mayer dealership brought out locals and curious riders from all over. She revealed the new name for all her locations: “Legends Harley-Davidson”.

Matteson had a barbecue and drinks while she and her team met everyone with a warm smile. She has always been a big proponent of group rides and events and will actively promote both in the Mayer and Bellemont dealerships. She even has plans for the Sedona Retail location.

The Sedona retail shop has a large area in the back that can accommodate about 40 bikes for a dealer ride or a meeting place. It’s located in Uptown Sedona at 320 State Route 89A, at Arroyo Roble Road.

Sedonans know that navigating uptown can be challenging, so having a place to park with a group would be very inviting.

Stop by, like the Facebook page “Legends Harley-Davidson” or give the dealership a call: 928-774-3896 for Bellemont, 928-632-4009 for Mayer or the Prescott location at 928-204-0020 or 928-778-2241.

News