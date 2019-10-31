Obituary: John H. Thompson, 1955 -2019
Originally Published: October 31, 2019 11:07 a.m.
John H. Thompson, born on May 11, 1955 in Price, Utah, died October 2, 2019 in Cottonwood, Arizona. Westcott Funeral Home is handling the final arrangements.
