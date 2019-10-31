OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, Nov. 01
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: John H. Thompson, 1955 -2019

Originally Published: October 31, 2019 11:07 a.m.

John H. Thompson, born on May 11, 1955 in Price, Utah, died October 2, 2019 in Cottonwood, Arizona. Westcott Funeral Home is handling the final arrangements.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Keith Myers 1949-2019
Obituary: Dennis Boertje, 1955 - 2019
Obituary: Allyson Flynn 1952 - 2019
Obituary: Kent Hurst 1928-2019
Obituary: Patricia Cumbie 1938-2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News