Residents help aid mission of Camp Verde marshal

CAMP VERDE – The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office is making transparency more than the town’s buzzword du jour.

The police department’s community committee has met twice now, with a third meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 5, at 46 S. 1st St. Meetings are open to the public and last anywhere from 90 minutes to two hours.

Camp Verde Marshal Corey Rowley said this week he is pleased with the committee and the members he selected.

“They have a vested interest and appreciation for the transparency we are extending,” Rowley said of the committee’s six members, which includes Penelope Cook, Cole Dulas, Richard Ellis, Kay Peace, Robert Randolph and Cheri Wischmeyer.

Surplus equipment

On Oct. 2, the Marshal’s Office told council that it had acquired more than $287K in surplus equipment for $200 plus shipping.

On Oct. 15, Marshal’s Office shared with the community committee a PowerPoint presentation on that acquisition, which included night vision goggles, semi-automatic rifles, disposable crime scene suits, a bulldozer, and a box truck to be used as a command center.

“Marshal Rowley’s presentation on acquisitions demonstrated how he and the other department heads are working together to acquire items for the Town that will not only save the Town money, but provide a wide array of needed equipment enhancements for the community,” said Wischmeyer, the committee’s coordinator.

Accreditation

On Oct. 15, Rowley and Sgt. Steve Butler led committee members on a tour of the Marshal’s Office. Butler also explained the department’s process to become accredited.

According to minutes from the committee’s Oct. 15 meeting, Butler “explained that the [accreditation] process does not tell the department how to do the job, but provides guidance on best practices.”

Wischmeyer said that both Rowley and Butler did an “excellent job of providing the committee with information about the Marshal’s office and the upcoming accreditation process.”

“The tour was also a nice opportunity for the committee members to view the inner workings of the department,” she said.

Public encouraged to attend committee meetings

Wischmeyer also said that the meeting provided an opportunity for “a significant amount of discussion, which is usually a sign of engagement.”

“The Committee members asked good questions and there was lively discussion,” she said. “So much so that the meeting went over our scheduled time.”

On Nov. 5, the committee and the Marshal’s Office is expected to discuss budget, dogs and drugs, and the department’s ride-along program.

The Marshal’s Community Committee will continue to meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of each month in the training room of the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office.