Traffic fatalities down for Verde Valley

VERDE VALLEY — More than 1,000 people were killed in Arizona traffic wrecks in 2018. While that total might not seem high for a state with a population of eight million people, the exact number, 1,010, was 10 more than in 2017 — and 58 more than 2016, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Those 2018 crashes cost Arizonans an estimated $19 billion in vehicle damage or loss, medical expenses, costs associated with a death and court costs. While Yavapai County only accounted for 44 of those fatalities (nearly half were in Maricopa County), there were 3,823 crashes in the county last year — about 250 more than 2017 — costing Yavapai County more than an estimated $750 million.

Alcohol-related crashes, while certainly still a concern, accounted for 161 of those crashes and seven deaths — five in rural parts of the county and two in Cottonwood.

What are local police proactively doing?

According to Sgt. Dan Jacobs of the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office, his agency makes the public aware of certain behaviors that can result in severe wrecks on the roadways in and around Camp Verde.

“We have fliers we distribute informing drivers of the ‘Move Over Law’ as well as the ‘Use of Portable Wireless Communication Devices While Driving Law.’ Not only do we distribute these on traffic stops, but also at public events and schools. Getting the word out is the key to helping save lives on the roads.” Jacobs said he feels road construction and modification can make a difference.

“I find the lower trend of fatality collisions in our jurisdiction encouraging. I can only recall 2 fatality collisions in the last two years. In 2017, we had three traffic-related fatalities. Before the road construction along SR260 took place, we dealt with a lot of head-on collisions.”

Jacobs points out that at the greater highway speeds, these ended up as serious injuries or fatalities. However, deputies and officers are still handling many wrecks — without severe injuries and damage.

“The only downside of the new SR260 we are facing now is the lack of driver knowledge of roundabouts and how to properly enter them,” Jacobs said. “The yield sign seems to be overlooked and people will enter the round-about cutting off vehicles already within it. I would have liked to have seen signs saying ‘Yield to traffic in roundabout’ or similar.”

Jacobs said unlicensed drivers — especially those who have never had a driver’s license — miss out on the nuances of driving and specific rules and laws in various jurisdictions.

“Those that have never had a license are unaware of certain things we are taught from the start, such as yielding from certain positions,” Jacobs said. “These are the same people who generally do not have insurance as well. So when they are involved in a collision the other parties struck end up feeling the pain, no pun intended.”

DUI still a focus

Cottonwood Police Commander Gareth Braxton-Johnson points out that nearly discussion of severe wrecks would include mention of impaired driving.

“Impaired drivers are a stark reminder of the need for all drivers to be defensive-minded in nature,” Braxton-Johnson said. “With advancements in the technology found in vehicles, it’s imperative to not only account for your own driving behavior but in other motorists as well — motorists who may not be as cautious.”

Braxton-Johnson said targeted education campaigns — gentle reminder in terms of critical traffic safety concerns — through collaborative efforts in the media, speed feedback signs and radar trailers, can help reduce driver-initiated risks.

Braxton-Johnson said that while there might be more law enforcement could do to keep roadways safe, the main responsibility for safety lies with drivers.

“We know that enforcement alone is not the only answer,” Braxton-Johnson said. “The ability of the motoring public to eliminate each of these and other contributory factors like not wearing seatbelts or running red lights, will exponentially reduce the amount and seriousness of traffic collisions,” Braxton-Johnson said.

Cottonwood Officer Roger Scarim said education is a key component for both youth and adults. The “Every 15 Minutes” interactive program, run every other year at Mingus Union High School, along with education efforts that involve law enforcement speaking to everyone from students to homeowners association members — have made an impact on the dos and don’ts of driving.

“We cover the effects of illegal and prescription drugs on driving, as well as awareness and defensive driving,” Scarim said.

Scarim said law enforcement also frequently encourages the ADOT to move swiftly and find funding for state and federal highway improvements and changes, such as eliminating a dangerous turn option, resurfacing, and widening of roadways and intersections.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn said between Oct. 1, 2018 and Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, there were 18 fatal collisions reported in Yavapai County.

“Every year, YCSO obtains grants from the Governor’s Office of Highway safety allowing directed patrol efforts to target DUI, excessive speed, and distracted driving enforcement,” D’Evelyn said. “We are very active providing media releases on all these incidents to include how such deaths could be avoided through simple safety/driving habits.”

YCSO also sets up special patrols in areas of the county where collision activity is high — and targets known and obvious high-risk road behavior.

Off-road vehicles tough to track

“Drivers not anticipating oncoming traffic distance, roadway design, obstacles, etc.,” D’Evelyn said. “Of course, the lack of helmet use on motorcycles has always been an issue, but riders are not required to wear them. And off-highway vehicle use issues usually fly below the radar; Many of these collisions, both fatal and non-fatal, involve alcohol and drivers/riders exceeding their ability to handle such a vehicle on rough terrain.”

D’Evelyn said another factor is that some elderly drivers, due to their ability and/or medical condition, should not be behind the wheel of a vehicle.

Clarkdale Police Chief Randy Taylor said school resource officer education of young people on the rules of the road is helpful. So is using National Night Out and other outreach opportunities, such as what his department and Cottonwood utilize during prom week each spring, help detail for the public, especially the youngest drivers, the nuances of traffic safety.

“We issue a lot of warnings during patrols,” Taylor said. “We’ll sometimes end up pulling a lot of people over just to remind them about laws and best practices, especially near roundabouts. And in responding to calls for service, like, say, speeding near the community college, it sometimes turns out that local residents are the ones committing violations.”