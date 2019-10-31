OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, Nov. 01
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Yavapai County awarded $385K for housing rehab

On Oct. 10, Yavapai County was awarded grant funds totaling $385,000 by the Arizona Department of Housing, for the Owner-Occupied Housing Rehabilitation Program. Courtesy photo

On Oct. 10, Yavapai County was awarded grant funds totaling $385,000 by the Arizona Department of Housing, for the Owner-Occupied Housing Rehabilitation Program. Courtesy photo

David McAtee, Yavapai County
Originally Published: October 31, 2019 11:16 a.m.

On Oct. 10, Yavapai County was awarded grant funds totaling $385,000 by the Arizona Department of Housing, for the Owner-Occupied Housing Rehabilitation Program.

The Northern Arizona Council of Governments will administer the grant funding and related projects in partnership with Yavapai County.

These funds go toward making repairs to homes and removing mobility barriers. This can include adding hand rails, ramps or any necessary repairs to bring the homes up to code and to improve the health and safety of the home.

Yavapai County Board of Supervisors Chair Randy Garrison said, “This ongoing partnership between NACOG and Yavapai County is a great way to direct grant funds to those in need. I look forward to seeing the critical improvements these funds will make possible for the residents of Yavapai County.”

This is the second time Yavapai County has been awarded this grant. The first award of funds assisted homes located throughout Cottonwood, Camp Verde, Cordes Lakes, Mayer, Prescott Valley and Spring Valley. Some of the most urgent needs that were met include, ADA repairs, plumbing and electrical repairs and fire alarm replacements.

According to the grant stipulations, no more than two households will be at 50 to 80 percent of area median income (the maximum qualifying income), at least two will be at or below 30 perent of area median income, and the balance must be at or below 50% of area median income.

At least 50% of the funds must be allocated for physically disabled persons and at least 70 percent of the beneficiaries will be seniors (62 years of age and older).

For more information contact Chloe VanHoose, 928-445-0211, cvanhoose@nacog.org.

These funds are designated for rural areas in Yavapai County and can only be used outside of Prescott Valley and City of Prescott.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Town of Camp Verde applies for housing grant
Habitat for Humanity using grant money to install wheelchair ramps
NACOG accepting applications for housing rehab
Cottonwood Civic Center upgrades rank among top 3 grant contenders
Mtn. View Prep wins three classroom grants

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News