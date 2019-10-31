Yavapai County awarded $385K for housing rehab

On Oct. 10, Yavapai County was awarded grant funds totaling $385,000 by the Arizona Department of Housing, for the Owner-Occupied Housing Rehabilitation Program.

The Northern Arizona Council of Governments will administer the grant funding and related projects in partnership with Yavapai County.



These funds go toward making repairs to homes and removing mobility barriers. This can include adding hand rails, ramps or any necessary repairs to bring the homes up to code and to improve the health and safety of the home.

Yavapai County Board of Supervisors Chair Randy Garrison said, “This ongoing partnership between NACOG and Yavapai County is a great way to direct grant funds to those in need. I look forward to seeing the critical improvements these funds will make possible for the residents of Yavapai County.”

This is the second time Yavapai County has been awarded this grant. The first award of funds assisted homes located throughout Cottonwood, Camp Verde, Cordes Lakes, Mayer, Prescott Valley and Spring Valley. Some of the most urgent needs that were met include, ADA repairs, plumbing and electrical repairs and fire alarm replacements.

According to the grant stipulations, no more than two households will be at 50 to 80 percent of area median income (the maximum qualifying income), at least two will be at or below 30 perent of area median income, and the balance must be at or below 50% of area median income.

At least 50% of the funds must be allocated for physically disabled persons and at least 70 percent of the beneficiaries will be seniors (62 years of age and older).

For more information contact Chloe VanHoose, 928-445-0211, cvanhoose@nacog.org.

These funds are designated for rural areas in Yavapai County and can only be used outside of Prescott Valley and City of Prescott.