KSB’s Speaker Series resumes Sept. 11

As Keep Sedona Beautiful resumes its Preserving the Wonder™ Speaker Series Sept. 11, the nonprofit organization will present Jeff Hall, director of Flagstaff’s Lowell Observatory.

This presentation is free to members, residents and visitors -- all are welcome to join KSB at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at its historic Pushmataha Center on 360 Brewer Road.

The evening will include complimentary appetizers donated by El Rincon Restaurante Mexicano and refreshments provided by KSB.

According to Jeff Hall, “Lowell Observatory is planning a major expansion to its outreach programs and continues to perform cutting-edge research at its 4.3-meter Discovery Channel Telescope.

The Observatory has also been working extensively with the City of Flagstaff on a retrofit of its street light system that will preserve Flagstaff’s dark skies.”

Mr. Hall will talk about all these developments during the course of the evening.

A Flagstaff resident for more than 20 years, Dr. Jeffrey Hall has served as director of Lowell Observatory since June 2010.

He joined the staff at Lowell in 1992 as a postdoctoral research fellow. He received a B. A. in Physics in 1986 from Johns Hopkins and a Ph.D. in Astronomy and Astrophysics in 1991 from Penn State.

His research at Lowell has focused on solar and stellar activity cycles, with the goal of lending an astronomical perspective to solar influences on terrestrial climate.

He presently serves as a member of Flagstaff’s leadership group, the Flagstaff Forty, and is former President of the Governing Board of Northland Preparatory Academy as well as of the Board of Directors of the Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra.

His principal avocation is music and he has been the substitute organist at Flagstaff’s Episcopal Church of the Epiphany for many years.

Keep Sedona Beautiful’s monthly Preserving the Wonder™ Speaker Series is held the second Wednesday of each month from September through May. It focuses on presenting a diversity of programs relevant to the unique environment of our region.

Keep Sedona Beautiful, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that, by acting through the stewardship of its members and volunteers, is committed to protecting and sustaining the unique scenic beauty and natural environment of the Greater Sedona Area.

For more information about Keep Sedona Beautiful, please visit http://www.keepsedonabeautiful.org/ or call 928-282-4938.