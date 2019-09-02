Obituary: Gloria Lucille Gordon, 1929-2019

Gloria Lucille “Lucy” Gordon, of Camp Verde, passed away on Aug. 28, 2019, after a long battle with cancer.

She was born on Aug. 23, 1929. Loving wife and mother. Her husband, Charles Gordon, preceded her in death.

She is survived by her children Brad Gordon and Rita Lockwood; her grandchildren Tracey Lockwood, Cammy Aurbach, Michelle Waldman, Isaac Gordon, Stevie Culver; her great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchild.

She lived many years in Baker, Ore., where she and Chuck enjoyed golfing with many friends.

They moved to Grants Pass, Ore., where both spent their youth after Chuck retired from the First National Bank. She enjoyed gardening, playing bridge, painting and spoiling her grandchildren.

She leaves a void in our lives and she will be missed.

She will be interred alongside her loving husband in Grants Pass.

Information provided by survivors.