OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, Sept. 02
Weather  82.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Gloria Lucille Gordon, 1929-2019

Originally Published: September 2, 2019 4:08 p.m.

Gloria Lucille “Lucy” Gordon, of Camp Verde, passed away on Aug. 28, 2019, after a long battle with cancer.

She was born on Aug. 23, 1929. Loving wife and mother. Her husband, Charles Gordon, preceded her in death.

She is survived by her children Brad Gordon and Rita Lockwood; her grandchildren Tracey Lockwood, Cammy Aurbach, Michelle Waldman, Isaac Gordon, Stevie Culver; her great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchild.

She lived many years in Baker, Ore., where she and Chuck enjoyed golfing with many friends.

They moved to Grants Pass, Ore., where both spent their youth after Chuck retired from the First National Bank. She enjoyed gardening, playing bridge, painting and spoiling her grandchildren.

She leaves a void in our lives and she will be missed.

She will be interred alongside her loving husband in Grants Pass.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Gloria A. Nelson 1932-2019
Obituary: Gloria O. Slipher 1929-2018
Obituary: Gloria May Heidmann 1935-2019
Obituary: Lucille J. 'Lucy' Wilson 1937 - 2015
Gloria Natividad Vera Rivera 1932 - 2009

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News