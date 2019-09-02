Papas continue tradition of excellence at Harry's Hideaway

Late in 2018, Kristy and Michael Papa became the owners of Harry’s Hideaway Restaurant, 10990 E. Cornville Road in Cornville.

Previous owners, Harry and Adelle Olsen, had built up a reliable clientele, especially from VOC, where they reside. Time moved on and they decided to delve into other interests.

Enter the Papas with talent, energy, and a heart for success. At first, they just tweaked the menu while deciding just what changes they would and could make. Some specialty dishes and a limited but good wine list and they were off.

The Dunnery first visited in early June on a Wednesday convenient to picking up their share of locally grown produce from the Verde Valley Community Supported Agriculture less than a mile away at Windmill Park.



As the five tables in front were filled, we were seated the charming plastic enclosed back room. Hostess Kristy enthusiastically described the menu items and specials. We started with a glass of the House Meritage and shared a generous Caesar Salad. Jeff contemplated choosing either the Relleno (Poblano Pepper, thank you) with Citrus Crema or the Meatloaf in Grandma’s Bourbon Glaze. To make it easy on him, we ordered each. Beautiful presentation, flavor, portion size and price.



Kristy asked us to return in August when there would be significant changes in the menu. We obliged and came away with even a better feeling that the Papas' Hideaway deserved talking up.

We started with a special that evening, Michael’s Barbecued Pulled Pork Spring Roll. The flavor profile was huge and so satisfying. Hopefully it becomes a regular item. It went well with the House Pinot Noir.

For entrees, again, we can’t praise these highly enough. Suzie had the Pot Pie, a tender pie crust atop the filling of Rotisserie Chicken, Parsnip, Snow Peas and Carrots bathed in a Tarragon Bechamel Sauce.

Jeff's entrée was Dal Mare, a beautiful presented platter of Seared Sea Scallops, Cheese Ravioli and Lobster Tomato Bisque with large chunks of lobster, sprinkled with Pecorino and Basil. Kristy tried to entice us to have dessert, but we were satisfied.

Chocolate lovers will “die” for “Bella’s Brownies”, rich with three kinds of chocolate and the delight of the Papas’ daughter Isabella.

The wine list is soon to expand with specialty Arizona wines. We think the Papas are making the right choice to invest in making the back room an inviting dining area instead of worrying about the changing the name, since Harry’s not there.

By press time, the room should be finished. Clark Sheppard’s paintings adorn the walls in the front room. How will they decorate the back room? We’ll just have to return to find out.

The Hideaway is open Tuesday through Saturday, dinner only, from 4 pm to 8 pm. Check out the website www.harryshideaway.com or the restaurants’ Facebook page for biographical information on Chef Michael.

Call 928-639-2222 for reservations.

Many thanks to Chef Michael and Kristy. We wish you many happy years doing what you love.

BITES AND SIPS from the Dunnery

Posted by Open Table in May, Mariposa Latin Inspired Grille also was listed among American’s 100 restaurants to celebrate “The Big Night Out!” Congratulations, Lisa, and staff.

Decanter Tasting Room at Suite A-100 of The Collective had a soft launch and the house was packed mid-August. Kenny Ewing told us the grand opening will be in October as expansion is still underway.

Right now the interior is beautiful: lots of bar and seating areas, a place for a pianist at the grand piano, and an extensive wine list with local wines.

Though available the night we went, Charcuturie platters and other appetizers will probably be catered, according to a staff member.



Hours are noon to 8, or 9 or 10, depending on the day. Closed Monday.

Call 928-284-2132 or look on Facebook for more information.

Desert Flour Bakery and Bistro has broadened its evening menu, now that Chef Brian Wright, formerly of A Taste of Marrakech, has stepped in to help owner and wonderful baker, Gary Wald.

Brian’s dinners range from seafood and steaks to some of the menu items from “Taste”. Gary’s wood-fired pizzas are also available.

Dinners are limited the Thursday, Friday and Saturday night. Call 928-284-4633 for more information

Our readers probably don’t think we “eat in” but we do. And our grill has accumulated residue for years.

The in-house grill master considers burning off the residue of the last night’s meal enough for “cleaning the grill”

Not so. We called Scott Thompson, owner-operator of Red Rock Grill Cleaning. In the August heat, he spent a few hours on the grill. It looks and acts brand new.

Scott’s work ethics are superb, from the set-up to the use of salt baths on his trailer to loosen dirt and his own muscle to finish the job and to the clean-up.

It’s nice to see a young local man be such an entrepreneur.

Call 1-928-254-0055 or check our www.redrockgrillcleaning.com for more information.

Jeff and Suzie at The Dunnery.