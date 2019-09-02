OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, Sept. 02
Weather  82.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Yavapai County sees major spike in HIV cases

Yavapai County Community Health Services reports the number of new cases is almost triple of what is seen in an average year in Yavapai County. Adobe photo image

Yavapai County Community Health Services reports the number of new cases is almost triple of what is seen in an average year in Yavapai County. Adobe photo image

Staff report
Originally Published: September 2, 2019 4:18 p.m.

YAVAPAI COUNTY — Yavapai County residents are seeing a concerning increase in HIV-positive cases over the past several months, according to statistics.

Leslie Horton, health officer for Yavapai County Community Health Services is not calling it an outbreak at this point, but the number of new cases is almost triple of what is seen in an average year in Yavapai County.

To put this in context: Most years, there are about seven to nine new HIV positive cases in Yavapai County, with a few of those who move here knowing they’re HIV positive, but get tested here to get into managed medical care.

Horton and her staff are meeting regularly with Arizona Department of Health Services and local partners in HIV testing and care and working to research and intervene to get a handle on this issue.

She has asked the state to fund an additional HIV testing position within the health department, to provide 600 HIV tests, and to support local efforts.

Area hospitals, many partner agencies including the Community Health Center of Yavapai (CHCY), and the Yavapai County Jail are helping by increasing testing of high-risk individuals and getting those that test positive into care with Northland Cares.

“The increase in HIV is countywide, and not isolated to any one part of the county,” said Horton. “HIV can be treated through medication and managed medical care. I hope that people will get tested so that they know their status and can talk to a medical provider about how treatment can help prevent further spread of the virus.

“People can live a long and pretty normal life if they are HIV positive and get into proper medical care.”

Once taking the best medication, Horton said, each patient can reduce the presence of the virus in their body to almost zero.

Yavapai County Community Health Services would like to encourage people to protect themselves from HIV by practicing safe sex and using condoms, and if a person chooses to use drugs, do not share needles with others.

HIV is preventable. County health professionals hope that with heightened awareness of the issue, people will choose to protect themselves and the ones they love.

For free, confidential HIV testing, call YCCHS at 928-771-3122.

Free at-home HIV test kits are also available. Visit https://hivaz.org/dont-know-your-status/free-home-test-kit.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Yavapai&#160;expects&#160;first&#160;flu&#160;case&#160;soon
West Nile is back
West Nile virus in Yavapai County
West Nile found in Cottonwood mosquitoes
Yavapai County Community Health Services

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News