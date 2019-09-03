ADOT offers free highway construction academy

CAMP VERDE – Ever considered a career in highway construction, but you weren’t sure how to get started?

Arizona Department of Transportation now offers a highway construction academy in a partnership with the Yavapai County Contractors Association and the US Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration.

ADOT offers the academy to provide craftsmen a career path to full journeyman level.

ADOT offers two-week full-time and 16-week part-time academies across the state. The next full-time academy in the Verde Valley is from Sept. 30 through Oct. 11 in Camp Verde at the Yavapai-Apache Nation’s Tunlii Community Center, located at 1520 E. Cherry Creek Road. Class times are from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Topics covered in the full-time program include construction math, flagger certification, OSHA 10 certification, construction plan reading, CDL permit, and work readiness with resume building. The program ends with graduation and a career fair.

Students with 100% attendance earn $200 in free tools upon completion of the program. Tools include a tool belt, hand tools, hard hat and Class 2 work shirt or vest.

For more information, contact Steve Navis with ADOT at constructionacademy@azdot.gov. Or visit azdot.gov/academy.