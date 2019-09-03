OFFERS
Tue, Sept. 03
Weather  81.0°
Camp Verde Council meets Wednesday

By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: September 3, 2019 10:13 a.m.

CAMP VERDE — At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council will meet in council chambers, located at 473 S. Main St., Suite 106.

Council could approve Finance Director Mike Showers’ submittal of the town’s annual expenditure limitations report to the state retroactively for fiscal year 2018-2019 and forward until further notice.

According to council’s Sept. 4 agenda packet, the State requires that the documentation be completed annually and must have council approval, in documented form.

A copy of council’s agenda is available at the Town’s website, located at campverde.az.gov.

This meeting is open to the public. At two separate times during the meeting, a Call to the Public is held to provide an opportunity for residents to comment about items not on the agenda.

According to Arizona Revised Statute 38-431-01 (H), council cannot discuss or take legal action on open call comments from the public unless the matters are properly noticed for discussion and legal action.

Council members, pertaining to open call, may respond to criticism or may ask Town staff to review a matter or ask that a matter be placed on a future agenda.

