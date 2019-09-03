Copper Canyon reopens burn season

VERDE VALLEY – Copper Canyon Fire and Medical announced Tuesday that the district has re-opened its burn season.

“Our burn season will be active again effective immediately, through Nov. 30,” Copper Canyon Fire Marshal Ken Krebbs said Tuesday in an email.

Burn permit holders will need to have a valid permit from the district’s Camp Verde administration office at 26B W. Salt Mine Road, the Camp Verde fire station at 494 S Main St., or from the Montezuma Rimrock Fire Station at 3240 E. Beaver Creek Road.

Permits must be activated through the Cottonwood Dispatch Center, call 928-649-1397, prior to burning to ensure that the weather and wind conditions are proper and safe for the day.

Copper Canyon Fire had suspended its burn season on Aug. 20 due to conditions Krebbs called unfavorable.