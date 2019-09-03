OFFERS
Tue, Sept. 03
81.0°
Letter: Are we pumping the Verde Valley dry?

Originally Published: September 3, 2019 9:36 a.m.

Editor:

Wine and water supply. Although I am not a hydrologist, I often wonder about the commercial and private vineyards and dwindling water supply.

Since relocating to the Verde Valley in the late 1980s, the receding water supply and increasing water thirsty crops have gotten my attention.

The ADEQ has informed me that there is no regulation in regards to water pumped from private wells.

My neighbors have had to deepen their wells, increase water storage and wonder what will happen.

Would it be fair to say that the unregulated use of private well water may be an inconsiderate use of a natural resource? What about our neighbors? What should we do?

Louis Bourque

Cornville

