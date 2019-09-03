Letter: Are we pumping the Verde Valley dry?
Editor:
Wine and water supply. Although I am not a hydrologist, I often wonder about the commercial and private vineyards and dwindling water supply.
Since relocating to the Verde Valley in the late 1980s, the receding water supply and increasing water thirsty crops have gotten my attention.
The ADEQ has informed me that there is no regulation in regards to water pumped from private wells.
My neighbors have had to deepen their wells, increase water storage and wonder what will happen.
Would it be fair to say that the unregulated use of private well water may be an inconsiderate use of a natural resource? What about our neighbors? What should we do?
Louis Bourque
Cornville
- Arrest made in connection with Sedona high school lockdown
- Cottonwood, Camp Verde traffic stop results in $900K fentanyl bust
- Sedona school administration shares details on lockdown incident, Zielinski arrest
- Cottonwood, Camp Verde traffic stop results in $900K fentanyl bust
- Traffic stop leads to 15 pounds of meth seized
- Lockdown at Sedona Red Rock H.S. ends after one hour
- Coconino Sheriff's Office IDs deceased man found in canyon
- Investigation leads to large drug seizure
- Verde Valley ranked 4th on national list of best wine regions
- Here is list of new laws that take effect Tuesday in AZ
- Jerome accident turns fatal
- Arrest made in connection with Sedona high school lockdown
- Camp Verde man arrested for alleged assault, abuse of infant
- Traffic stop leads to felony arrest of Cottonwood man
- Cottonwood, Camp Verde traffic stop results in $900K fentanyl bust
- Montana company eyes Verde Valley for glamour camping business
- Infant death in Camp Verde
- Coconino Sheriff's Office IDs deceased man found in canyon
- Settlement conference set in Cottonwood officer's case
- Here is list of new laws that take effect Tuesday in AZ
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: