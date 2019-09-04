Zielinski is out of jail on bond; due in court Thursday

SEDONA – The 19-year-old man arrested late last week on weapons charges after a Sedona Red Rock High School lockdown has bonded out of jail, and is due back in court Thursday.

According to court records, Thomas W. Zielinski, of Sedona, was booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center Friday on multiple charges stemming from circumstances that led to the high school being locked down for about one hour on Aug. 30.

Zielinski is due in Yavapai County Superior Court on Thursday for a 1 p.m. hearing on charges of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle by a person younger than 21, reckless handling of a weapon and possession of a deadly weapon in a school zone.

According to a statement of probable cause, Zielinski, Sedona Police charge, brought a handgun onto the high school campus Aug. 27. He is not a student at Sedona Red Rock High School.

While parked in a student parking lot, Zielinski eyed a 17-year-old boy who he believed was spending time with Zielinski's girlfriend, with whom he had been having a dispute. As the 17-year-old drove past Zielinski's vehicle, Zielinski pointing the gun at the victim, according to a statement of probable cause.

Three days later, on Aug. 30, the high school's resource officer was contacted by someone who believed Zielinski was headed to the campus. This led to the one-hour lockdown; Zielinski was located off-campus and was questioned.

Zielinski allegedly returned to the school campus in a car later that same day, despite having been issued a no trespassing order earlier in the day, according to school officials. Sedona Police arrested Zielinski the following day — Aug. 31 — at about 2:30 p.m.

He was released from jail on a $5,000 secured appearance bond.

He was ordered by the court to have no contact with the alleged victim in this case.