Storm damage closes Cottonwood Wells Fargo
A recent rainstorm damaged the Wells Fargo bank at 1201 E. SR 89A in Cottonwood, and forced the company to temporarily close the location’s lobby. Customers are still able to access the location’s ATM machine, while construction crews worked on the roof. Wells Fargo representatives were not able to talk about the incident, but signs on the front door said in English and Spanish that the branch will be “closed until further notice due to storm damage. Our Camp Verde and Sedona locations are open for business. If you need immediate assistance please call our 24-hour customer service line at 800-869-3557.” The Camp Verde Wells Fargo is located inside Bashas’ at 650 W. Finnie Flat Road. The Sedona Wells Fargo is located at 2201 SR 89A. VVN/Bill Helm
