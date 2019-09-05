OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Sept. 05
Weather  97.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Barbara Randall 1942-2019

Barbara Randall

Barbara Randall

Originally Published: September 5, 2019 1:30 p.m.

Barbara Randall, 77, of Camp Verde, Arizona, departed this world for Heaven on Thursday, August 29, 2019.

She was born in Jenkins, Kentucky, on January 31, 1942, to the late Wesley and Bertha Killen.

Barbara was a graduate of Jenkins High School, Wise County Vocational-Technical School of Practical Nursing and the Medical College of Virginia School of Nursing.

Barbara worked as a nurse for 8 years and continued to provide medical insight to her family and friends throughout her life.

After Barbara and her husband, Rev. Donald Randall Sr., accepted Christ in 1971 they attended Baptist Bible College in Springfield, Missouri, where Barbara graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Christian Education.

She faithfully served as a pastor’s wife for 44 years and as a foreign missionary’s wife for 29 years. Barbara served as a Sunday School teacher in each church she attended and is fondly remembered for her gift of teaching and love for children.

The Lord gave Barbara the gift of hospitality. Throughout her life she could be found preparing meals for others and hosting missionaries, pastors, church members (and potential church members), and family members in her home.

Her home was a place filled with Christ’s love and she ensured that everyone that visited felt welcomed. Barbara displayed a servant’s heart and experienced great joy through the giving of gifts - both large and small.

Barbara was an avid reader and was quick to share words of wisdom that she gained over the years. Barbara also appreciated her heritage and enjoyed learning more about her family history. She loved flowers and plants, and was known for her “green thumb.”

Barbara is survived by her husband of 56 years, Rev. Donald Randall Sr.; four children, Kathleen Miller and husband Mark of New York, Gerald Randall of the home, Rev. Donald Randall Jr. and wife Merlynn of Arizona, and Chyrll Fox and husband Rev. Allen of North Carolina; 11 grandchildren, Vicky Clark and husband Chris, Owen Miller and wife Heather, Josh Miller, Ginny Miller, Lydia Ammons and husband Ryan, Grace Fox, Charlotte Randall, Hannah Fox, Eric Miller, Donald Randall III, and Abby Miller; 5 great-grandchildren, Sommer Pikarsky, Bentley Miller, Gabe Miller, Harper Miller, and Kennedy Ammons; and 1 sister, Sue Meade and husband Marvin.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bobby Killen; and sister, Shirley Futrell.

The family will receive friends on Monday, September 2, 2019, from 4-5 p.m. at Bueler Funeral in Camp Verde, Arizona, and a funeral service will follow the viewing with Rev. Donald Randall Jr. officiating.

The burial service will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Middle Verde Cemetery in Camp Verde, Arizona, with Rev. Donald Randall Sr. officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Lighthouse Baptist Church, 3739 East Clinton Lane, Camp Verde, Arizona 86322.

“Her children arise up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her.” Proverbs 31:28

Condolence for the family can be shared at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Betty Ann Harbeson July 5, 1950 - August 15, 2019
Obituary: June Esther Johnson, June 13, 1925 - July 16, 2019
Obituary: Sandra Kay Simmons 1943-2018
Obituary: Rose Barbara Bordenave 1925-2018
Obituary: Barbara Nell Miller 1936-2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News