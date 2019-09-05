Obituary: Barbara Randall 1942-2019

Barbara Randall, 77, of Camp Verde, Arizona, departed this world for Heaven on Thursday, August 29, 2019.

She was born in Jenkins, Kentucky, on January 31, 1942, to the late Wesley and Bertha Killen.



Barbara was a graduate of Jenkins High School, Wise County Vocational-Technical School of Practical Nursing and the Medical College of Virginia School of Nursing.

Barbara worked as a nurse for 8 years and continued to provide medical insight to her family and friends throughout her life.





After Barbara and her husband, Rev. Donald Randall Sr., accepted Christ in 1971 they attended Baptist Bible College in Springfield, Missouri, where Barbara graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Christian Education.

She faithfully served as a pastor’s wife for 44 years and as a foreign missionary’s wife for 29 years. Barbara served as a Sunday School teacher in each church she attended and is fondly remembered for her gift of teaching and love for children.



The Lord gave Barbara the gift of hospitality. Throughout her life she could be found preparing meals for others and hosting missionaries, pastors, church members (and potential church members), and family members in her home.

Her home was a place filled with Christ’s love and she ensured that everyone that visited felt welcomed. Barbara displayed a servant’s heart and experienced great joy through the giving of gifts - both large and small.



Barbara was an avid reader and was quick to share words of wisdom that she gained over the years. Barbara also appreciated her heritage and enjoyed learning more about her family history. She loved flowers and plants, and was known for her “green thumb.”



Barbara is survived by her husband of 56 years, Rev. Donald Randall Sr.; four children, Kathleen Miller and husband Mark of New York, Gerald Randall of the home, Rev. Donald Randall Jr. and wife Merlynn of Arizona, and Chyrll Fox and husband Rev. Allen of North Carolina; 11 grandchildren, Vicky Clark and husband Chris, Owen Miller and wife Heather, Josh Miller, Ginny Miller, Lydia Ammons and husband Ryan, Grace Fox, Charlotte Randall, Hannah Fox, Eric Miller, Donald Randall III, and Abby Miller; 5 great-grandchildren, Sommer Pikarsky, Bentley Miller, Gabe Miller, Harper Miller, and Kennedy Ammons; and 1 sister, Sue Meade and husband Marvin.



Barbara is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bobby Killen; and sister, Shirley Futrell.



The family will receive friends on Monday, September 2, 2019, from 4-5 p.m. at Bueler Funeral in Camp Verde, Arizona, and a funeral service will follow the viewing with Rev. Donald Randall Jr. officiating.

The burial service will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Middle Verde Cemetery in Camp Verde, Arizona, with Rev. Donald Randall Sr. officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Lighthouse Baptist Church, 3739 East Clinton Lane, Camp Verde, Arizona 86322.



“Her children arise up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her.” Proverbs 31:28



Condolence for the family can be shared at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.





Information provided by survivors.