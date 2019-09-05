Obituary: Elma Jean Smithson 1929-2019
Elma Jean (Higgins) Smithson born August 16, 1929, in Long Beach, California, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 11, 2019.
She moved to Camp Verde, Arizona, in 1998 with her husband.
Jean is survived by her children Karen (Bob Sellers), Gaylene Allen, Robert (Rhonda May); daughter-in-law; Jared (Smithson); brother, Earl (Higgins); 12 grandchildren; 17.5 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Horace John; son, Ronald Orley; parents, Orley and Marzelle (West) Higgins. Jean loved to crochet and was very talented.
Her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great- grandchild cherish her beautiful creations. She left no one out.
Baking was also a gift she shared with family. Her children always remember coming home to the smell of freshly baked bread.
Jean was happily married to her husband of 64 years before he passed.
They spent those years loving each other and their family, camping, fishing and playing music.
Jean was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She was a marvelous person with a great sense of humor.
She will be missed by all who knew her.
There will be a graveside service for family and friends at the Show Low Cemetery on September 28 at 11 a.m.
Condolences may be conveyed at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by survivors.
