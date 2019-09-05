Rumble & Roar of Thunder Valley Rally returns Sept. 20-21

COTTONWOOD — The full schedule of events for this year’s Thunder Valley Rally motorcycle event has been finalized.

Weekend passes will cost $20 this year.

That pass will get participants into all of the music concerts.

Those weekend passes can be purchased online at bit.ly/2PyKvSN

The poker run starts at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Water Reclamation building at Riverfront Park and takes a daylong route through Camp Verde and the Prescott area.

The details and a link to pre-registration, which costs $20, can be found online at thundervalleyrallyaz.com/pokerrun.html.

City of Cottonwood Recreation Supervisor Hezekiah Allen said the cost of the weekend wristband pass – the only way to get into the Riverfront Park ticketed vendor and concert stage area during the weekend – is a solid bargain for the number of bands each fan can see.

“If you look at events around, say, the greater Phoenix area, you’re not going to find two bands the caliber of .38 Special and Great White (this year’s Friday and Saturday headliners, respectively), plus cover bands and local high school talent, all for $20,” Allen said.

New this year is a biker parade, set for 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 20, that will run from I-17 in Camp Verde to and through Cottonwood and on to Clarkdale. More details about this will be published when available.

Another event designed to complement TVR in 2019 is the Bootlegger’s Bash, sponsored by Cottonwood’s Old Town Association. Geared specifically toward Cottonwood area locals, highlighting local breweries, local distilleries, local restaurants, vendors and bands, the bash will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, in the Old Town Activity Park, behind the basketball courts and community clubhouse along North Main Street. More information about this ticketed event can be obtained by emailing the association at oldtowncottonwoodaz@gmail.com.

The Miss TVR competition will be held at The Main Stage, 1 S. Main St., Cottonwood, with the main competition set for 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. The awards ceremony will be held at 8 p.m.

Call the Cottonwood Recreation Department with general questions about events at 928-639-3200.

The Little Biker Program is in its third year at the rally.

Allen said unlike in some years past, when closing Main Street in Old Town to traffic created many logistical adjustments, Main Street will remain open.

Curb parking will be set up in Old Town for motorcycles on Friday. That parking for motorcycles will be available until about 4 p.m. Saturday, Allen said, before it is changed back to regular curbside parking.

“Even though this event has outgrown Old Town, we know bikers will want to head down there, and we know this is a major opportunity weekend for merchants there,” Allen said.

Allen said while the additional cost of weekend pass wristbands should generate more revenue, the goal of Thunder Valley Rally is not to make a profit.

“Our goal is to break even,” he said.

Here’s the full schedule of entertainment at Riverfront Park:

Friday, Sept. 20 1:00 – 2:00 PM Mingus Union High School rock band 2:15 – 3:45 PM Trey Odum 4:15 – 5:45 PM The Smokin’ Crowes (Black Crowes Tribute) 6:15 – 7:45 PM AZ/DZ 7:45 – 8:30 PM Mingus Union Choir - National Anthem w/Bert Black and VFW Honor Guard 8:30 – 10:00 PM Headliner, .38 Special Saturday, Sept. 21 12:30 – 1:30 PM Mingus Union High School rock band 2:00 – 3:30 PM Potent Motion 4:00 – 5:30 PM Pyrosteria (Def Leppard Tribute) 6:00 – 7:30 PM Mogollon 7:30 – 8:30 PM MUHS Choir – National Anthem w/Bert Black, VFW Honor Guard Northern Arizona Harley-Davidson Poker Run Winners announced 8:30 – 10:00 PM Headliner Great White Event

Weekend Pass - $20 per Person Please Note: No Refunds. Buy tickets online at this link: bit.ly/2PyKvSN

You may also purchase tickets at these locations:

Cottonwood Recreation Center Go AZ Motorcycles, Cottonwood D&K Service, Cycle & ATV, Cottonwood Northern Arizona Harley-Davidson Dealership, 10434 Highway 69, Mayer, Ariz. Northern Arizona Harley-Davidson Dealership, I-40 Exit 185, Bellemont, Ariz. Indian Motorcycles of Tucson, 4037 N Oracle Road, Tucson GO AZ Indian Motorcycles, 8420 E. Butherus Dr. Ste. 101, Scottsdale RideNow Powersports, 8546 W. Ludlow Dr, Ste. 100, Peoria Indian Motorcycle Chandler, 2677 E. Willis Rd., Chandler Go AZ Motorcycles, 16844 N. Arrowhead Fountains Center Drive, Peoria.

If You Go ...

• What: 2019 Thunder Valley Rally

• When: Friday-Saturday, Sept. 20-21

• Where: Riverfront Park, Cottonwood

• How Much: $20 for weekend pass

• More Info: thundervalleyrallyaz.com