CO-OP to rock Cottonwood Main Stage

Saturday, Sept. 14, Main Stage presents an altenative rock show with Phoenix’s CO-OP band and local guys, Elysian Drive.

No strangers to performance, CO-OP brings a big, powerful sound to their show.

Forming in 2014, CO-OP began gathering a small following in the local Phoenix scene. Within a few years, having shared the stage with rock legends like Motley Crue, The Hollywood Vampires and Alice Cooper, CO-OP is expanding their influence beyond Arizona and even outside the United States.

Founder, frontman and son of legendary rocker, Alice Cooper, Dash Cooper’s powerful vocals mix a classic rock undertone with the strength and grit of modern rock, while guitar player Jeremy Tabor introduces heavy riffs mixed with melodic hooks that keep the music powerful and interesting.

Justin Swartzentruber (bass) and Cory Michalski (drums) hold down the foundation. Special guests and opening band is Cottonwood’s own alternative metal band, Elysian Drive.



Formed in 2017, the band consists of Fabian Luna on guitar/vocals, Sean Deaton Scott on bass and Tim Munsil on drums. Show starts at 9 p.m. and there is a $5 cover charge for this can’t-miss show.

The show is 21-and-older.

Friday, September 13, DJ Johnny K will once again fill up the dance floor with his amazing skills and creative music mix.

For several years and counting, Johnny K has delighted guests at the venue with his performances while playing crowd favorites of the last five decades and a variety of musical genres including old school R & B, hip hop/rap, top 40 and everything in between.

Music starts at 9 pm and goes until 2 am when lights come on and the bar closes. This is a 21+ event with no cover charge.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature Latin dance classes with Dana De Luz at 6:30 pm then karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 8 pm.

Tuesdays are swing dance class with Dana De Luz at 6:30 pm and then karaoke with host, Sean Bouchard at 8 pm.

Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Penny Smith and Rebecca Riffel.

Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 pm. Thursday nights starting at 7:30 pm is Pub Trivia with Brett and Candy. Every last Thursday of the month, Pub Trivia is replaced by Beer School starting at 7 pm.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11 am to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.