OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Sept. 07
Weather  79.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Cottonwood drop-in homeless shelter closes doors

Members of the homeless community, volunteers and staff lift furniture into the Old Town Mission moving truck at the Verde Valley Homeless Coalition day shelter on Friday. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

Members of the homeless community, volunteers and staff lift furniture into the Old Town Mission moving truck at the Verde Valley Homeless Coalition day shelter on Friday. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

Originally Published: September 7, 2019 5:25 p.m.

The Verde Valley Homeless Coalition closed its drop-in day shelter in Cottonwood on Friday.

Members of the homeless community and staff used hand-trucks and human muscle to lift furniture and plastic bins into a moving truck at the day shelter.

The truck was provided by the Old Town Mission and was transporting their belongings to be put into storage units, explained VVHC Director Raena Avalon.

The items will stay in storage until the VVHC can find a new location for the drop-in shelter, which also serves as an overnight cold-weather shelter in the winter.

The VVNH has run the drop-in shelter on South Main Street in Cottonwood for a year, but the landlord did not want to renew the lease. Avalon has been unsuccessfully looking for a new location for months and several possible locations in Cottonwood fell through

The shelter director said she is working with up to eight realtors in Cottonwood and has not found another new location.

In the meantime, Avalon will rent a small office in Cottonwood to continue to operate VVHC and look for new locations.

Avalon said this means that there will be no food pantry, clothing availability, water distribution or hot-weather sheltering at the VVHC office next week.

She said people still could come in for counseling. The shelter serves as a portal for other services such as health services, job searches, housing and behavioral health resources through the use of computers and referrals.

The VVCH is the second homeless organization in the Verde Valley to lose its homeless drop-in shelter this year.

The nearby The Sedona Area Homeless Alliance had to shut down its homeless drop-in center in June and has not found a new location.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Verde homeless group gets P&Z nod; Sedona homeless center shuts down
Cottonwood Homeless Day Shelter to close while looking for new home
Homeless drop-in center to close on weekends
Church location out; homeless group starts anew on finding shelter home
Homeless Center looking for new home

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News