Cottonwood drop-in homeless shelter closes doors

The Verde Valley Homeless Coalition closed its drop-in day shelter in Cottonwood on Friday.

Members of the homeless community and staff used hand-trucks and human muscle to lift furniture and plastic bins into a moving truck at the day shelter.

The truck was provided by the Old Town Mission and was transporting their belongings to be put into storage units, explained VVHC Director Raena Avalon.

The items will stay in storage until the VVHC can find a new location for the drop-in shelter, which also serves as an overnight cold-weather shelter in the winter.

The VVNH has run the drop-in shelter on South Main Street in Cottonwood for a year, but the landlord did not want to renew the lease. Avalon has been unsuccessfully looking for a new location for months and several possible locations in Cottonwood fell through

The shelter director said she is working with up to eight realtors in Cottonwood and has not found another new location.

In the meantime, Avalon will rent a small office in Cottonwood to continue to operate VVHC and look for new locations.

Avalon said this means that there will be no food pantry, clothing availability, water distribution or hot-weather sheltering at the VVHC office next week.

She said people still could come in for counseling. The shelter serves as a portal for other services such as health services, job searches, housing and behavioral health resources through the use of computers and referrals.

The VVCH is the second homeless organization in the Verde Valley to lose its homeless drop-in shelter this year.

The nearby The Sedona Area Homeless Alliance had to shut down its homeless drop-in center in June and has not found a new location.