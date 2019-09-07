Country classics on menu at Grasshopper Grill

The Grasshopper Grill, at the corner of Page Springs and Cornville Roads, this week features live entertainment Friday and Saturday evenings.

Starting at 5:30 p.m., the region’s most popular and talented singers, songwriters, instrumentalists and bands cycle through this locals’ favorite Cornville restaurant and bar.

Friday, Sept. 13, The Rice Brothers layout the classics of country music. Willie and Waylon, Johnny Cash, Merle and both Hanks are the foundation, with setlists reaching into crossover genres like those of Credence Clearwater Revival and Lynrd Skynrd.



Namesake members are acoustic guitarists Dave and Dan Rice. Brothers from Maine and partners in music, each performs solo as well.

Saturday, Sept. 14, Jack Couchman brings his solo performance show to the stage. If you follow music in the Verde Valley, Jack is a one of the most recognizable players around. JThe Grasshopper Grill is open from 11:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M. daily, located at 1160 S. Page Springs Road, Cornville, 928-649-9211.