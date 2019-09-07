Eric Williams, Paolo highlight musical menu at Steakhouse89

Steakouse89 in West Sedona continues its tradition, featuring some of Sedona’s finest musicians performing live four times a week.

A laid-back atmosphere, a beautiful lounge area and a baby grand piano are the perfect ingredients for a night of fine dining, camaraderie and great music.

Thursday, Sept. 12, 5-8 p.m. in the lounge area, the restaurant features Eric Williams on the baby grand piano.

Williams is an animated entertainer who plays with gusto and relish. He is a popular performer in the Sedona music scene and plays with numerous other musicians in the area including Sedona’s popular all-original classic rock band, Green Light.

Williams boasts a voluminous selection of American classics and is a pleasure to watch as he performs them with intensity and focus.

A consummate professional, Williams brings to his performances years of entertaining audiences all over Northern Arizona.

Eric Williams will also be performing at Steakhouse89 on Saturday, September 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. and Sunday, September 15 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Friday, September 13 from 5 to 8 p.m. Paolo takes his turn on the baby grand piano in the lounge.

Paolo never stops playing. He accompanies his piano with his golden voice and sings his heart out every time he performs.

He is a true romantic and it shows with very note he plays and sings. He is an outstanding musician, effortlessly delivering one great song after the other. Sedona locals make it a point to come out and see him whenever he plays.

Please visit www.steakhouse89.com to make a reservation or call 928-204-2000.

Steakhouse89 is located at 2620 W. S.R. 89A, Sedona.