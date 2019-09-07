The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present “Code Blue: Redefining the Practice of Medicine” on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Dr. Tala Dajani will be in Sedona to present the film and host a Q&A discussion following the screenings.

Would you change your habits to live a longer, healthier life? “Code Blue: Redefining the Practice of Medicine” provides the prescription to do just that. The solution is simple; the common-sense practice of lifestyle medicine can prevent nearly 80% of chronic diseases.

Through the lens of filmmaker Marcia Machado, “Code Blue” reveals lapses in the current state of medicine and provides a common-sense solution by featuring the practice of lifestyle medicine to prevent, manage and reverse chronic diseases.

The film presents the hurdles to the proposed shift: antiquated curricula in medical schools, confusion in the media, inadequate government policies, and the underlying influences of the pharmaceutical and food industries.

“Code Blue” follows a passionate physician, Dr. Saray Stancic, as she reflects upon her journey from a multiple sclerosis diagnosis to wellness through her own adoption of lifestyle medicine.



Dr. Stancic introduces us to expert physicians and scientists who are paving the way to make meaningful and necessary change in our healthcare environment, and in turn, empowering audiences to stand up and reclaim control of their health.

It is time to call a “code blue” on the current state of medicine. Pull the paddles, clear… shock the status quo into a healthier future.

Join us for this very special evening and film, and enjoy a Q&A discussion with Dr. Tala Dajani after each screening. Dr. Dajani will talk about how she learned to manage her MS symptoms with Lifestyle Medicine practices including switching to a WFPB diet, getting restorative sleep and practicing yoga & meditation.

About Dr. Tala Dajani

As a pediatric and internal medicine trained clinician educator with a passion to empower families and optimize well-being, Dr. Tala Dajani joined ATSU clinical faculty in 2017.

She obtained her medical degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston in 1998, pediatric endocrinology fellowship training from Phoenix Children’s Hospital in 2005 and Master’s in Public Health from the University of Arizona in 2005.

She cared for children as an endocrinology faculty member at Phoenix Children’s Hospital (PCH) from 2005 to 2010.



Dr. Dajani operated and cared for patients at Pediatric Endocrinology of Phoenix from 2010 to 2017 during which time she furthered her expertise and experience in the endocrine care of the survivor of childhood cancer, special needs population, transgender and those living with cystic fibrosis.

In 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015, her peers voted Dr. Dajani as a National Top Doctor. A SOMA, Dr. Dajani participates in the planning and implementation of the Osteopathic Wellness Lifestyle and Culinary Experiential Curriculum.

She cares for children at Children’s Rehabilitative Services endocrine clinic weekly (2005-present). Dr. Dajani enjoys playing viola, teaching yoga, exploring nature and practicing mindfulness in her spare time.



“Code Blue: Redefining the Practice of Medicine” will show at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.