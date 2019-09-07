Film Fest presents Linda Ronstadt documentary

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of the award-winning and acclaimed new music documentary “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice” Sept. 13-19 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

A voice that spanned genres and generations, a talent that elevated the art of the song, a heart like a wheel that continues to revolve around family, music, and the art that bring us together.

Since bursting onto the music scene in 1967, Linda Ronstadt’s extraordinary vocal range and ambition created unforgettable songs across rock, pop, country, folk ballads, American standards, classic Mexican music and soul.

As the most popular female recording artist of the 1970s — with songs like “You’re No Good,” “When Will I Be Loved,” and “Blue Bayou” — Ronstadt filled huge arenas and produced an astounding eleven Platinum albums.

Ronstadt was the first artist to top the Pop, Country, and R&B charts simultaneously, she won 10 Grammy Awards on 26 nominations and attained a level of stardom the Tucson native never could have imagined.

Ronstadt accomplished all of this — becoming the most successful female rock artist of her generation, and one of the biggest musicians in a bigger-than-life era — with a grace, focus, and generosity that made this woman who played to sold-out arenas relatable to millions of fans.

In “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice”, Ronstadt is our guide through growing up in Tucson singing Mexican canciones with her family; her folk days with the Stone Poneys; and her reign as the “queen of country rock” in the ‘70s and early ’80s.

She was a pioneer and champion for women in the male-dominated music industry; a passionate advocate for human rights, and had a high-profile romance with California Governor Jerry Brown.

Ultimately, her singing voice was stilled by illness and forced her into early retirement but her music and influence remain timeless.

With moving performance footage and appearances by friends and collaborators including Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, Bonnie Raitt and Jackson Browne, “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice” celebrates an artist whose desire to share the music she loved, made generations of fans fall in love with her — and the sound of her voice.

“Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Sept. 13-19. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 13, 14, 18 and 19; and 7 p.m. on Sunday and Wednesday, Sept. 15 and 18.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.