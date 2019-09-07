‘Midsummer’ Midweek at the Patio de las Companas

Red Earth Theatre is delighted to present Midsummer Night’s Dream outdoors at Tlaquepaque, at the Patio de las Companas, behind the arches in front of the El Rincon Restaurant.

An abridged fast-paced adaption, with all your favorite characters – Puck, the four lovers, the Mortal and Fairy Kings and Queens, as well as the eager Mechanicals, along with live music from the Fairies will enthrall all-comers to Shakespeare.

Eleven actors bring this world to life, with double-casting and clever costume changes. From the opening scene when we discover Hermia has to marry someone she doesn’t care for, through Titania and Oberon’s fight that is altering the face of nature, to the final play within a play, love is the theme.

The things we do and say when under its spell, how we see others through eyes touched with the herb of love. As Nick Bottom says, “…reason and love keep little company together nowadays.”

After a careful editing process to craft a script to fit this production’s needs and capacities, the rehearsal process began with a bang. Red Earth Artistic Director Kate Hawkes invited professional Shakespearian actor (and long time theatrical colleague) Scott Coopwood bring his passion, skill and energy to the first two weeks of rehearsal, focusing on language, staging and the heightened world of this Dream.

Working with Mike Peach as a second eye, Hawkes then took the reins building a colorful, emotionally satisfying world upon the strong foundation laid in that first two weeks.

One of Shakespeare’s most accessible plays, this production is clear, crisp and concise. Whether you are familiar with the Bard or not, the story will unfold with energy and delight.

Red Earth is grateful for all the enthusiastic community support including housing, individual donations and sponsorships from Sovereign Laboratories and Tlaquepaque.

Costumes were generously loaned by Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival, Mingus High School and Red Rock High School, along with some specifically made pieces for this cast.

Actors featured in Midsummer Night’s Dream at Tlaquepaque include Terra Shelman (Hippolyta/Titania); Blair Souter (Theseus/Oberon); Joan Westmoreland (Egia (Egeus)/Quince), Ashlee Threlkeld (Puck) and Lawrence Cohen (Nick Bottom). The Lovers are played by Karla Stamps, Miranda Marie, Dave Belkiewitz and Mitchell McDermott who also play four of the Mechanicals. Leah Bee heads up the Fairy/Musicians.

A nomadic theatre group, Red Earth Theatre performs in a variety of locations creating a ‘theatre’ when necessary and embracing theatres when available.

This production kicks off their second season offering live theatre monthly at Tlaquepaque with collages of poetry, prose, and music along various themes, and its seventh year brings theatre to the Verde Valley.

A lively 90 minutes, this Midsummer Night’s Dream will delight all ages in the glorious outdoor setting of ivy-covered walls and stone staircases.

Tickets are available in advance at Literate Lizard, Clark’s Market and Mt Hope Foods as well as online at www.showtix4u.com.

The Fairies and Mortals dare you to join us - mid-week at Tlaquepaque -when Midsummer Night’s Dream leads you on a hectic, magical frolic through love in all its glorious confusion and hope.

• Tickets online at www.showtix4u.com and local outlets; Literate Lizard, Clark’s Market, Mt Hope Foods

In Advance: $20/$17 seniors and students

• At The Door: $25/$22 seniors and students

Performances: Tuesday 17th, Wednesday 18th and Thursday 19th at 7.30 pm.

• More information: www.redearththeatre.org

Phone 928-399-0997 or email info@redearththeatre.org