Nashville artist performs in season finale of Clarkdale Concerts in the Park

The final concert of the season takes place on Saturday, September 14th with McKenna Faith from 7-9 p.m. in the Clarkdale Town Park.

“Clarkdale is very proud to have this artist on the stage. We’ve never had anyone like her before,” said Joni Westcott, Clarkdale’s community services supervisor. “You don’t want to miss this one.”

McKenna Faith is a country music singer/songwriter and recording artist, originally from Northern California. A champion barrel racer, she began performing at half-time shows before deciding to move to Nashville to pursue her career in music full-time.

She has toured the nation with country’s biggest names, was the number-one selling Independent Female Country Artist on iTunes, and her debut single to country radio Somethin’ Somethin’ cracked the Top 100 on the country charts. Blake Shelton Cruise Promoters say McKenna Faith brings “First class, high-energy, boot-stompin' country music” to the stage.

Faith’s sound has matured with her age, and her latest and most personal studio release Heartstealer reflects that. From the sassy lead-single "Poison," to the summer-anthem Beach’n, to Coffee in the Morning, Faith has collaborated with a record number of writers like Stephen Lilies (Love & Theft), and Robert Ellis Orrall (Taylor Swift’s Love Story) since living in Nashville.

She’s headlined sold-out shows at fairs, casinos, and nightclubs across the country in addition to festival circuits where she’s been seen on both the Next From Nashville and Main Stages alongside Nashville’s best.

After kicking off 2018 with her first international tour in Australia, she has hit the road this Summer on her Chaser Tour and Clarkdale is excited to be a stop on her tour. You can check out her music at www.mckenna-faith.com or find her on Facebook.

These FREE community concerts would not be possible without community Partner, State Farm Agent Jennifer Griffin.



As always there will be a 50/50 raffle that supports the Concerts in the Park events. Remember all concerts are free to the public, dogs are welcome on a 6-foot leash and alcohol is not permitted in the park.

For more information about Clarkdale concerts or concert vendor spaces please contact Clarkdale Community Services at (928) 639-2460, or email: community.services@clarkdale.az.gov.



The Concerts in the Park hotline will provide the most up-to-date information, including cancellations or delays due to weather.