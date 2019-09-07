Old Town Cottonwood rolls out carpet for Second Saturday Art & Culture Walk

Old Town Cottonwood’s Second Saturday Art & Culture Walk is planned Sept. 14, 4-9 p.m.

Start at Mingus & Main at Main Stage, where a dedicated art room awaits you.

Then come all the way into Old Town Center for the Arts (OTCA), on the corners of N Main and N 5th Streets. OTCA features art related to water resources and values as the new theme for this year’s art exhibition that will run through mid-October. Water images and art will reveal it in all of its splendor -- views-capes -- that demonstrate the beauty and importance of water in our lives.

Speaking of water, come celebrate and support the Friends of the Verde River. Next door The Muse Art Gallery will be in full swing with the first Old Town Food Truck Wine Fest, a portion of proceeds supporting Friends. 4-9 p.m. enjoy live music, local wine, live and interactive art activities, a selection of gourmet food trucks, and over 20 artists’ work in the gallery, as well as supporting a local natural resource and fantastic organization. Next door stop in at East End Studio for the work of Kim Kavulish.

Down a block at ARC Contemporary Gallery, ceramic artist Undine Brod presents “Lost Souls.” Animals have been used in stories as metaphors and analogues for human experiences and feelings for ages. Their representations are a source of comfort, protection, wisdom, insight, tragedy and sorrow.

Across from there, The Zackford Gallery is featuring very exquisite Hopi Kachinas at a 25% discount. Char Zack will also display her crafted wooden toys.

The Council Chambers will unfortunately not be open this month for the Walk, but take a right at Pima and stop in at 3 Kings Kasbar. Listen to live music on the patio and join their interactive painting class at Paint-N-Party by Jess Green, one of our House Artists. It’ll be a fun night painting cactus and creating your own masterpiece.

Back on Main Street, continue to Pillsbury Wine Company North to meet former Deputy Sheriff turned to full-time artist, Dan Bowden. Come see his vibrant work.

Across the street, Clarkdale artist Ellen Jo Roberts will have new work featured at Arizona Stronghold’s Tasting Room, 1023 N. Main St. Favorite subjects for Roberts are local characters like wandering burros, vintage cars and cameras, cactus, and the meandering Verde River.

Specially open extended hours during Art Walk, Synergy Artwear has a selection of hand-painted and locally designed wearables, plus multiple jewelry artists.

Local jewelry by Alice Harvey (copper) Debi More (beads) Patrice Sparks (enthusiastic funky) Winter Amy (chain and bead) Christy Fisher (glass) Lisa Boyle (stone), others. And hand-painted Ts by John Gallegos along with others. Mindy Timm is Scissored Vixen on art and up-cycled, modified, rescued Ts.

For more information and to follow Second Saturday Art & Culture Walk through other months, visit the-muse-gallery.com/events or FB search for “Support Local Old Town Cottonwood Second Saturday Art & Culture Walk,” or call The Muse Gallery at (928) 634-0003.