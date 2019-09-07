Release your creativity ‘The Artist’s Way’ with Mindy Mendelsohn

When Mindy Mendelsohn first participated in The Artist’s Way, a Spiritual Path to Higher Creativity it had not yet become the international best-selling book that it is today.



In 1987 she was part of a small group of students that met in author Cameron’s tiny Victorian living room in Chicago.



One of Cameron’s earliest students, those 12 weeks changed her life. Daily she still uses the principles that she learned in the class nearly thirty-one years later.

Now for the first time in five years, she will be facilitating the original 12-week workshop in Sedona on Wednesday evenings beginning September 18th.



“After The Artist’s Way I found myself more open to actively pursuing my dreams,” says Mendelsohn “People say that they want to do something but then have all these reason’s they can’t or it won’t work. They end up never taking action. After taking the class I no longer had all those excuses that I used in the past.”

The basis of The Artist’s Way is that we are all meant to be creative. This means different things for different people. In Mendelsohn’s case she went to film school. In was two years later that Cameron began urging her to facilitate The Artist’s Way.



In the 1990’s Mendelsohn became an internationally renowned facilitator of the acclaimed workshop, winning awards for her style in the classroom.

She was also the keynote speaker at the International Reading Association Conference in New Mexico using the tools of the course to help educators in the classroom. Julia says of Mindy “Mindy knows my work intimately and brings to it her own considerable creativity.”

Mendelsohn sees the Artists Ways as an organic living dynamic process and thus tailors each workshop both to the overall group needs as well as the individual.



“I’ve never been a fan of the cookie cutter experience,” she says, “I’m working with people’s dreams both the ones they’ve spoken of and the ones that often they are too afraid to admit even to themselves. I consider that sacred territory.”

Over the years Mendelsohn has worked with people from all walks of life from professional actors and artists to teachers, housewives and stockbrokers. Each person had a different goal that they were moving toward at the end of the workshop.



“Taking The Artist’s Way Workshop from Mindy Mendelsohn gave me the tools to get my first photography book published.” Says acclaimed landscape photographer Larry Lindahl, “Her guidance and encouragement in following the program kept me writing on a regular basis with the daily Morning Pages. From that practice I grew more confident in my writing. Becoming a published author and photographer of the award-winning book Secret Sedona: Sacred Moments in the Landscape comes directly from her leadership in the Artist’s Way workshop. I highly recommend Mindy as a workshop teacher.”

The class features a series of exercises designed to facilitate “creative recovery”. During the 12-week period students often find themselves getting in touch with parts of themselves that they had long ago left behind. Past participants have compared this process to peeling back the layers of the onion.



The Artist’s Way Workshop will run from 7-9pm on Wednesday evenings beginning September 18. There will be no class the week of Thanksgiving. Class size is extremely limited to provide intimate one on one experience for participants. For more information regarding The Artist Way Workshop please call 928-203-9215 or you can reach Mendelsohn on her cell at 213-268-0641.