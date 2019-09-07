Southwest Surfers Tribute to the Beach Boys outdoor concert

The music of The Beach Boys is like an old friend, outlasting trends and standing the test of time and taking you back to summer days in the sand.

oin the finest Beach Boys tribute band — The Southwest Surfers — for a special tribute to the music of one of the most beloved classic bands ever to grace the stage and the beach.

The Southwest Surfers will bring their tribute to the music of The Beach Boys to the “Beach Party at the Ranch” event on Saturday, Sept. 14, presented by the Sedona International Film Festival. This special fundraising event will include an outdoor concert on the lawn of the Indian Creek Ranch in Cornville and a Beach Barbecue and hog roast. And it is a full moon night, so the evening and concert promise to be truly magical!

The Southwest Surfers have been providing a fun and entertaining musical experience to sellout crowds since 2009. The group was formed with the express purpose of re-creating the sound of the Beach Boys and takes pride in doing exactly that. The band is known for its impeccably smooth 4 and 5-part vocal harmony and rock solid instrumentation. The Southwest Surfers provide their fans with more than great music: it’s an interactive show that has patrons dancing in their seats and singing to every song.

Prizes will be awarded for the “Best of the Beach” costumes. Plus, there will be other fun raffles and “Beach Blanket Bingo” events throughout the evening.

Earle Weatherwax will host this year’s event at Georgia and Earle’s Indian Creek Ranch in Cornville. He is a supporter, former board member and friend of the Sedona International Film Festival.



“Beach Party at the Ranch” will take place at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14. Tickets are only $55 per person. A limited number of VIP “cabana” tables are available for $800 (for up to 10 guests). All tickets include the concert, the Beach Bar-B-Que hog roast and a non-alcoholic beverage. There will also be a no-host, cash bar available. Call the Sedona International Film Festival at 928-282-1177 for tickets and more information. You may also visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org .

